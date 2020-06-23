EDMONTON, Alberta, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Power Corporation (TSX: CPX) (Capital Power or the Company) announced today that it is moving forward with the third phase of the Whitla Wind facility (“Whitla Wind 3”) that will add 54 megawatts (MW) in late 2021. The Whitla Wind facility is located in the County of Forty Mile in south eastern Alberta.



Capital Power has initiated the permitting process for Whitla Wind 3 with the Alberta Electric System Operator (AESO) and anticipates filing its Alberta Utilities Commission (AUC) application this summer. Subject to regulatory approvals, construction of Whitla Wind 3, with an estimated capital cost of $92 million, is expected to begin in the second quarter of 2021 and will be constructed concurrently with the Whitla Wind 2 (97 MW) project to capture synergies. Construction of both projects is expected to be completed by the end of 2021. Whitla Wind 3 will consist of 15 Vestas V-136 3.6 MW wind turbines, the same technology in operation at Whitla Wind 1 and to be installed for Whitla Wind 2.

“Once all three phases of the Whitla Wind facility are completed by the end of 2021, it will be Alberta’s largest wind facility with 353 megawatts of generation capacity,” said Brian Vaasjo, President and CEO of Capital Power.

Whitla Wind 3 will generate carbon credits that can be used to hedge against Capital Power’s carbon compliance costs from its Alberta thermal generation facilities. Capital Power is in active discussions with commercial and industrial customers for renewable offtake contracts for Whitla Wind 2 and will now include Whitla Wind 3.

Phase one of Whitla Wind (202 MW) began commercial operations in December 2019 and was one of four successful wind projects that was awarded a 20-year contract by AESO in the first round of the Renewable Electricity Program.

About Capital Power

Capital Power (TSX: CPX) is a growth-oriented North American power producer headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta. The company develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities using a variety of energy sources. Capital Power owns over 6,400 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 28 facilities across North America. Approximately 150 MW of owned generation capacity is in advanced development in Alberta.

