LOVELAND, Colo., June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bongo today announced a partnership with SkillsTx, a global leader in digital skills management, to integrate its video assessment technology within the organization’s Skills Framework for the Information Age (SFIA) SaaS solution. Incorporating video assessments within this framework helps SkillsTx confirm what skills digital professionals have and identify what gaps must be closed to meet organizational requirements both now and in the future.

Bongo’s video assessment technology provides added accuracy because it improves data quality and promotes scalability. As individuals complete skills assessments, they must demonstrate competencies on video in order to prove their proficiency level. This layer of assessment happens at a distance through asynchronous video exercises, which also helps organizations drive employee engagement and deploy the right people at the right time to the right positions.

“More than ever, it’s important for organizations to evaluate what skills their workforce has, identify any gaps that exist, and recognize the opportunities for growth,” said Josh Kamrath, Bongo’s CEO. “Adding video assessment functionality within SkillsTx’s solution helps company leaders gather mission-critical data that they can use to make accurate and efficient decisions in today’s rapidly evolving business environment.”

SkillsTx helps organizations establish:

What skills their workforce has

What skills their workforce needs

Where the skills gaps are

What learning and development actions are needed to address the gaps

What individual career development plans to build to engage and upskill their workforce

About Bongo

Bongo is a video assessment solution that enables skill development and personalized feedback from a distance. Organizations use our video workflows to create opportunities for practice, demonstration, analysis, and collaboration. When individuals show what they can do within a real-world learning environment, evaluators get an authentic representation of their competency. For more information, visit https://www.bongolearn.com/.

About SkillsTx

SkillsTx enables data-driven skills management and resourcing for the Digital, Cybersecurity and ICT Workforce. The SkillsTx SaaS platform was born from the combination of the foremost experts in SFIA worldwide and the leaders in online assessments. The intellectual property that sits within its solution was formulated over years of practically using SFIA in talent management and consultancy exercises around the globe.

SkillsTx helps answer the ‘What skills do we have’ and ‘What skills do we need’ questions, and embed data-driven Digital Skills Management through a mix of SaaS, Training, Supporting Services and Professional Services. Learn more at https://www.skillstx.com/.

