VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scottie Resources Corp. (“Scottie” or the “Company”) (TSXV: SCOT is pleased to kick off its fully funded exploration program for 2020 with the mobilization of field crews and equipment to Stewart, BC. Starting at the southern part of the Golden Triangle, crews will conduct a soil sampling and geologic mapping program on the polymetallic Cambria Project located 3 km east of Stewart, BC. The Cambria Project consists of four properties (Black Hills, Ruby Silver, Bitter Creek, and Portland Claims) that are bordered to the east by Ascot Resources “Red Mountain” Project, and to the north by Pretium Resources.

Figure 1 - Updated Claim Map for Scottie Resources (June 2020)

"With the safe mobilization of our crews and equipment, we look forward to executing a robust summer season starting at the southern end of our 24,000 ha claim package and working our way up to the Scottie Gold Mine" said Brad Rourke, President and CEO. "Our team achieved an excellent 2019 field season, which included the discovery of multiple new high-grade surficial targets followed by an exceedingly successful drill program. We now enter the 2020 field season, well-funded with an experience crew and a multitude of high priority targets to follow up on.”

Additional 2020 field program components include:

5,000+ m diamond drill program on the Blueberry vein, past-producing Scottie Gold Mine, and the newly discovery Domino Zone

Airborne time domain electromagnetic survey on 5800 ha of the Scottie Gold Mine Project

Structure-focused geological mapping of key showings

Detailed IP surveys of multiple drill targets

Explore areas of glacial ablation and follow-up work on high-grade showings from 2019.

Thomas Mumford, Ph.D., P.Geo and VP Exploration of Scottie, a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed the technical information contained in this news release on behalf of the Company

ABOUT SCOTTIE RESOURCES CORP.

Scottie owns a 100% interest in the high-grade, past-producing Scottie Gold Mine and Bow properties and has the option to purchase a 100% interest in Summit Lake claims which are contiguous with the Scottie Gold Mine property. Scottie also owns 100% interest in the Cambria Project properties and the Sulu property. Scottie Resources holds 24,589 ha of mineral claims in the Golden Triangle.

All of the Company’s properties are located in the area known as the Golden Triangle of British Columbia which is among the world’s most prolific mineralized districts.

Further information on Scottie can be found on the Company’s website at http://www.scottieresources.com and at www.sedar.com, or by contacting Bradley Rourke, President and CEO at (250) 877-9902 or Rahim Lakha, Corporate Development at (416) 414-9954.

