Santa Monica, Calif., June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Society6 , an artist-driven online marketplace featuring made-to-order products in home décor, art, apparel and accessories, today announced the launch of non-medical grade face masks . Every purchase of a Society6 face mask pays an artist, plus a portion of proceeds from sales of this new product will support World Central Kitchen, an organization dedicated to using the power of food to heal and strengthen communities through times of crisis and beyond. During the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, World Central Kitchen has provided more than 16 million nutritious meals to date to communities most in need.



“Public health authorities continue to state the importance of face coverings to help slow the spread of COVID-19 and we know our Society6 customers have been looking for access to non-medical face coverings that feature original, artistic designs that showcase their unique personal style,” said Julie Matrat, General Manager of Society6. “The Society6 artist community’s positive support of this new product launch has been overwhelming and we are honored to be working with World Central Kitchen to support their efforts to feed those most affected by this ongoing global crisis.”

At launch, Society6 face masks are available in more than 300,000 original designs created by independent artists from around the world. The dual-layer construction is machine-washable and features an inner pocket for disposable filters. Society6 face masks are $16.99 each and a portion of each sale supports World Central Kitchen. As always, every Society6 purchase also pays an artist. For more information, visit society6.com .

About Society6:

Society6 is an artist-driven online marketplace selling art, home decor, accessories and apparel, where design comes first and there's a style for every personality. Society6 offers a platform to shop unique designs from hundreds of thousands of independent artists from around the world, and every purchase made pays an artist. Each item is made-to-order and artist designs are available on 70 premium products, including art prints, wall tapestries, throw pillows, yoga mats, duvet covers, and more. To learn more, please visit www.society6.com . Society6 is a wholly owned subsidiary of Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF).

About Leaf Group:

Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF) is a diversified consumer internet company that builds enduring, creator-driven brands that reach passionate audiences in large and growing lifestyle categories, including fitness and wellness (Well+Good, Livestrong.com and MyPlate App), and art and design (Saatchi Art, Society6 and Hunker). For more information about Leaf Group, visit www.leafgroup.com .

Media Contacts:

Sharna Daduk

VP, Communications

Sharna.daduk@leafgroup.com