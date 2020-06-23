VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Irving Resources Inc. (CSE:IRV) (“Irving” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has signed a non-binding term sheet with Shimadzu Ltd. (“Shimadzu”) to acquire the 5.25 sq km Yamagano mining license, site of extensive historic high-grade gold vein mining in southern Kyushu, approximately 11 km southwest of the large, high-grade Hishikari gold mine (Figure 1). Irving and Shimadzu have begun work on a definitive mineral property option agreement; the terms of the option agreement will be announced once signed. In addition, the Kyushu Bureau of Economy, Trade and Industry has accepted the filing of 23 new mineral prospecting licenses totalling 65.19 sq km. A multi-step review now begins for the approval of these licenses. Mitsui Mineral Development Engineering Co., Ltd. (MINDECO) is assisting the Company throughout the process.
Yamagano High-Grade Gold Vein Mining District Highlights:
Satsuma Gravity Anomalies Highlights:
All land holdings discussed above are subject to the Irving-Newmont exploration alliance, and both companies are currently discussing the best path to advance exploration at each project.
“We are delighted to be working towards securing the Yamagano mining district,” commented Quinton Hennigh, director and technical advisor to Irving. “This gold field is the major nearest neighbour to the famous Hishikari gold mine and, remarkably, has seen no modern exploration including drilling. It is, in effect, one of the 'crown jewels' of gold exploration in Japan. With the addition of our mineral prospecting licenses immediately east of the Yamagano mining right, we will, upon execution of the option agreement with Shimadzu, control virtually the entire gravity anomaly that defines the area of highest prospectivity within the district. In addition, we have secured tenure over four similarly prospective yet unexplored gravity highs, the Satsuma blocks, southwest of Yamagano. Irving is now similarly well-positioned with a high-quality epithermal gold project in Kyushu as it is in Hokkaido.”
Quinton Hennigh (Ph.D., P.Geo.) is the qualified person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101 responsible for, and having reviewed and approved, the technical information contained in this news release. Dr. Hennigh is a technical advisor and director of Irving.
About Irving Resources Inc.:
Irving is a junior exploration company with a focus on gold in Japan. Irving also holds, through a subsidiary, a Project Venture Agreement with Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation (JOGMEC). JOGMEC is a government organization established under the law of Japan, administrated by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan, and is responsible for stable supply of various resources to Japan through the discovery of sizable economic deposits of base, precious and rare metals.
Additional information can be found on the Company’s website: www.IRVresources.com.
Akiko Levinson,
President, CEO & Director
For further information, please contact:
Tel: (604) 682-3234 Toll free: 1 (888) 242-3234 Fax: (604) 971-0209
info@IRVresources.com
Forward-looking information
Some statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation including, without limitation, statements as to the planned acquisition of an option to acquire the Yamagano mining license. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, without limitation, the execution of a binding option agreement with Shimadzu.
THE CSE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.
Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2922bddd-1942-4dea-9905-fd2f80c94af0
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c0b8eb88-a6e7-4a51-a5c0-886016187623
Irving Resources Inc.
Vancouver, British Columbia, CANADA
Figure 1:
(JPEG - 374 x 800)IMAGE URL | Copy the link below
Formats available:
Figure 2:
(JPEG - 374 x 800)IMAGE URL | Copy the link below
Formats available:
IRV-logo-Feb2017-min2.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: