BELLEVUE, Wash., June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Parallels announced a 25 percent discount offer for Mac users to buy or upgrade to Parallels® Desktop 15 for Mac at parallels.com/desktop before July 1 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Standard Time (PST). Parallels Desktop, industry-leading software for simultaneously running Windows applications on a Mac, also includes complimentary concurrent one-year subscriptions to Parallels Toolbox (parallels.com/toolbox) and Parallels Access™ (parallels.com/access).
“Today more than ever, Mac users may unexpectedly need to run Windows applications on their Macs to be able to work remotely or collaborate with others,” said Nick Dobrovolskiy, Parallels Senior Vice President of Engineering and Support. “Our engineers have dedicated more than 14 years of work to create innovative features and integrate them into Parallels Desktop, which empowers more than seven million customers—businesses, knowledge workers, families and students—to seamlessly run Windows on their Macs without rebooting so they can do everything they need on one computer.”
Parallels Desktop 15 for Mac
The Parallels Desktop 15 Installation Assistant makes it simple to get Windows on your Mac in just a few clicks—whether it’s moving your Windows PC, its applications and files to your Mac; downloading and automatically installing a free evaluation copy of Windows 10 directly from Microsoft on your Mac; purchasing Windows 10 Home or Pro Edition and automatically installing it on your Mac; or importing an existing Windows, Linux or Boot Camp installation. It even offers to make your Windows installation look like a Mac in Coherence™ Mode—which makes Windows invisible while all Windows applications are available from a Start menu, in your Dock, Launch Pad or on your desktop—or just like a PC with Windows in Full Screen Mode, with macOS and its apps just a swipe away.
New support for Apple Metal API and DirectX 11, 10 and 9 on Metal are included in Parallels Desktop 15 to deliver best-in-class graphics performance. Now customers can run many demanding Windows programs—including computer-aided design (CAD) and computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) applications and PC games—which did not run on prior versions.
macOS Catalina integrations include improved Sidecar support with processing of Apple Pencil tilt and double-tap, which can be used with programs such as CorelDRAW and Microsoft Sketchpad. Apple Sign-in is now available on Parallels Desktop, providing users with a consistent sign-in experience they can trust and the convenience of not having to remember multiple accounts and passwords.
Innovation Highlights from 14 Years of Parallels Desktop for Mac
Pricing and Availability
The limited-time birthday savings offer to buy or upgrade to Parallels Desktop 15 for Mac at a 25 percent discount is available online before July 1, 2020, at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Standard Time (PST) at parallels.com/desktop, where free full-featured 14-day trials are also available.
|Parallels Desktop 15 for Mac
|Upgrade from any edition to a perpetual license
|US$37.49
|New subscription
|US$59.99 for the first year
|New perpetual license
|US$74.99
|Parallels Desktop for Mac Pro Edition
|Upgrade from any edition
|US$37.49 for the first year
|New subscription
|US$74.99 for the first year
|Parallels Desktop for Mac Business Edition
|US$74.99 for the first year
Parallels Desktop subscriptions include complimentary concurrent three-month subscriptions to Parallels Toolbox and Parallels Access, which are also separately available to all PC and Mac users as standalone products, with free trials and subscriptions at parallels.com/toolbox and parallels.com/access.
About Parallels
Parallels is a global leader in cross-platform solutions that make it possible and simple for businesses and individuals to use and access the applications and files they need on any device or operating system. Parallels helps customers take advantage of the best technology out there, whether it’s Windows, Mac, iOS, Android or the cloud. Parallels solves complex engineering and user-experience problems by making it simple and cost-effective for businesses and individual customers to use applications wherever they may be—local, remote, in the private datacenter or in the cloud. Parallels, a business unit of Corel, has offices in North America, Europe, Australia and Asia. Visit parallels.com/about for more information.
About Corel
Corel products enable millions of connected knowledge workers around the world to do great work faster. Offering some of the industry's best-known software brands, we give individuals and teams the power to create, collaborate and deliver impressive results. Our success is driven by an unwavering commitment to deliver a broad portfolio of innovative applications—including CorelDRAW®, ClearSlide®, MindManager®, Parallels® , and WinZip®—to inspire users and help them achieve their goals. To learn more about Corel, please visit corel.com.
