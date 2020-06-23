Brooklyn, NY, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cemtrex Inc. (Nasdaq: CETX, CETXP, CETXW), a leading multi-industry technology company that is driving innovation in a wide range of commercial sectors such as Internet of Things (IoT), Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR & VR), and Artificial Intelligence and Computer Vision (AI & CV), today provided an update on its business regarding the current environment and near term outlook.



Cemtrex’s Chairman and CEO, Saagar Govil, commented, “The COVID-19 pandemic has presented our Company with a number of challenges, but we have been fortunate that most of our businesses are in end-markets and categories with relative strength. During this difficult time, we’ve successfully adapted our ways of working to responsibly manage the business, while continuing to deliver innovative solutions to our customers. I am incredibly proud of how our teams have responded during this unprecedented event. With the easing of restrictions globally, we are seeing business activity increase across all our businesses and we remain cautiously optimistic that this next quarter will be closer to a pre-Covid-19 normalcy.”

“With the most recent financings completed, we have substantial cash to meet and accelerate the release of a number of our exciting and innovative products we plan to deliver over the next twelve months. In our 3 key focus areas, IoT, AR & VR, and AI and CV, we have planned new product releases over this period that will build our foundation as we grow in each segment. In our IoT segment our next generation SmartDesk, with laptop docking as a primary feature, will be releasing this upcoming fall for which we have already received tremendous interest from customers. We will be launching our first VR experiential game, Star Force, based on the hit BV Larson novels, in 2021. Additionally, the Company is building its own proprietary artificial intelligence technology platform for the video surveillance industry through Vicon, which is also slated for release in 2021. The Company will provide updates on each of these activities as they near completion.”

“In the near term we are seeing continued interest in our existing products and services, including the thermal body camera due to organizations seeking to protect workers during this COVID-19 situation. Additionally, Cemtrex continues to see more interest than ever before of companies looking to create VR and AR applications enabling them to market their products and services digitally rather than through traditional brick and morter retail experiences. We believe we are well positioned to take advantage of these rapidly growing markets and with our current and planned products we are optimistic about our long term growth potential,” he continued.

