EDISON, N.J., June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avaap, an industry-focused, cross-platform technology management and advisory services consulting firm, today announced its recognition on the Insider Pro and Computerworld 2020 Best Places to Work in IT list. This list recognizes top organizations that provide IT staff with rewarding careers, great benefits and compensation, and high satisfaction.



“It is an honor to be recognized as a best place to work year after year and testament to the strategic focus we put on the people side of the business,” said Dhiraj Shah, Avaap founder and CEO. “When we identified our company values, in addition to a culture powered by innovation, collaboration, and transparent communication, we prioritize being genuine, along with diversity and inclusion, so everyone can feel comfortable bringing their true selves to work. The variety of perspectives, experience, and knowledge is what makes Avaap a good place to work and good partner for our customers.”

Since 2006, Avaap has provided its customers with certified, senior-level consultants with deep industry and technology experience to advance transformation goals. Strategically focused on Infor since 2011, Avaap has grown through organic and acquisitive growth, integrating an EHR services firm in 2016 and acquiring Navigator Management Partners in 2019, expanding Avaap services to include Workday, Tableau and other platforms. Advisory services, including business analysis and process design, organizational change management (OCM), and analytics, bring additional capabilities to Avaap customers and growth opportunities for its consultants.

“As technology continues to evolve more rapidly than ever, attracting and retaining top IT talent to research, deploy, and maintain that technology has never been more important or more challenging,” said Dan Muse, editor of IDG’s Insider Pro. “Companies that have earned a spot on the Insider Pro and Computerworld 2020 Best Place to Work in IT list share a common denominator: They create an environment that not only rewards workers with competitive compensation and benefits, but they also foster a spirit of diversity, social responsibility, training, and innovation.”

About Avaap

Avaap is an industry-focused, cross-platform technology management and advisory services consulting firm specializing in Epic, Cerner, Infor, Tableau, Workday and other applications. Avaap is also the only authorized U.S. Prosci® training partner for organizational change management. With offices across the U.S. and around the world, Avaap has deep expertise in education, government, healthcare, and manufacturing, among other industries. An emphasis on customer success, personal and professional growth, and passionate colleagues make Avaap a great place to work. Avaap has earned numerous accolades for its corporate culture and is an active participant in corporate philanthropy. Organizations ranging from medium-sized businesses to large enterprises have partnered with Avaap. To learn more, visit www.avaap.com.

About Insider Pro

InsiderPro provides its subscribers with access to in-depth journalism, exclusive research, enterprise product reviews, hands-on advice, editor-curated special reports and feature articles on topics such as AI, machine learning, cloud platforms, analytics, network security, cyber threats, IoT, tech careers and much more. Insider Pro is published by IDG Communications, Inc. Company information is available at www.idg.com.

About Computerworld

Computerworld is the leading technology media brand empowering enterprise users and their managers, helping them create business advantage by skillfully exploiting today's abundantly powerful web, mobile, and desktop applications. Computerworld also offers guidance to IT managers tasked with optimizing client systems—and helps businesses revolutionize the customer and employee experience with new collaboration platforms. Computerworld's award-winning website (www.computerworld.com), strategic marketing solutions and research forms the hub of the world's largest global IT media network and provides opportunities for IT vendors to engage this audience. Computerworld is published by IDG Communications, Inc. Company information is available at www.idg.com.

About the Best Places to Work in IT list

The Best Places to Work in IT list is an annual ranking of the top 100 work environments for technology professionals by Insider Pro and Computerworld. The list is compiled based on a comprehensive questionnaire regarding company offerings in categories such as benefits, career development, training and retention. In addition, IDG conducts extensive surveys of IT workers, and their responses factor heavily in determining the rankings.