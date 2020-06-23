SUNNYVALE, Calif, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Azul, provider of the world’s most trusted open source Java platform, today announced that the Naval Information Warfare Center, Pacific (NIWC PAC) on behalf of the Department of Defense (DOD), awarded Azul an Enterprise Software Initiative (ESI) Agency Catalog under the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) SEWP V contract.

The NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) Agency is a government-wide acquisition contract (GWAC) managed by NASA. Department of Defense, U.S. Coast Guard, and Intelligence Community customers may now order Azul software through the NASA SEWP Agency Catalog located on https://www.esi.mil/contentview.aspx?id=1045.

“Federal agencies now have an opportunity to save millions of dollars while getting the best commercial support of Java on the market,” said Scott Sellers, Azul co-founder, president and CEO. “Because Oracle Java and Azul Zulu OpenJDK are based on the same open-source OpenJDK code, they have identical features and performance. The difference is in cost and support. When deploying Azul Zulu, customers typically save 50-90%.”

The world of Java is going through a huge shake-up because of Oracle’s ending of free support and the consequent increase in costs for many customers. Azul has been the best-kept secret in Java but that is changing quickly. The largest company 100% focused on Java and the JVM and with the largest Java engineering team after Oracle, Azul has been shipping enterprise Java products for over 15 years. Based in Sunnyvale, Calif., Azul has presence in 14 countries, with channel partners covering 88 countries, and 100+ technology partners creating joint solutions for various industries and purposes. With over 500 customers globally including federal government entities such as the Department of the Interior, the Federal Reserve System, and US Courts, Azul is used by hundreds of thousands of Java developers and millions of connected devices.

Azul’s product portfolio includes:

Azul's product portfolio includes:

Azul Zulu Enterprise, a 100% open source, fully standards-compliant Java Development Kit (JDK) and runtime platform with flexible pricing and support plans, no proprietary licenses or field of use restrictions, timely security updates, and the industry's best support.

Azul Zulu Embedded, the only 100% open source Java platform that is fully certified for Java SE compliance and customizable by independent software vendors (ISVs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) for embedded systems in Java-based products.

Azul Zing, beloved by customers who must have zero latency, is a super-fast Java Virtual Machine (JVM) with three unique, performance-improving innovations that: 1) start Java fast without warm-up time, 2) run Java fast without garbage collection pauses, and 3) keep Java running fast with a high-performance just-in-time compiler.

Azul Systems (Azul) is the largest company 100% focused on Java and the Java Virtual Machine (JVM), providing the world’s most trusted open source Java enterprise platform. Azul’s Java runtimes power Microsoft Azure; the cloud infrastructure of companies like Bazaarvoice, Priceline, and Workday; and the operations and products of Avaya, BMW, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Telekom, LG, Mastercard, Mizuho, and Software AG. Azul’s customers include 26% of the Fortune 500, 50% of Forbes Top 10 World’s Most Valuable Brands, and all 10 of the world’s Top 10 financial trading companies. Azul solutions are available for developers, ISVs, enterprises with on-prem and cloud deployments, as well as for OEMs building embedded and IoT devices. Visit azul.com and follow us on Twitter @azulsystems.

