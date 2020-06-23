OTTAWA, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Painter 2021 is the latest version of the industry’s most powerful and creative professional digital painting software on macOS and Windows. For the first time, digital artists can access an AI-based style transfer workflow that offers the customization, control, and Natural-Media™ realism professionals demand. Plus, with an all-new Thick Paint-compatible brush category, a variety of Clone Tinting options, and impressive GPU-based performance optimizations, Painter® 2021 gives artists more ways to maximize their creativity and productivity.
“We know many professionals may have been unsure of the value style transfer could offer their workflow, but with Painter 2021, we’ve completely re-imagined this technology to give them a serious reason to reconsider,” said Chris Pierce, Senior Product Manager, Digital Arts at Corel. “While Painter 2021 is using AI under the hood, powerful customization lets you experiment and adjust nearly every detail with total creative control over your results. Painter may be using AI to accelerate the mechanics of painting photos, but your final hand-painted work of art is as personal and authentic as ever.”
Painter 2021 streamlines the creative workflow for today’s professional and aspiring digital artists across a variety of industries, including entertainment, illustration, photography, manga, and fine art.
Pricing & Availability
Painter 2021 is available in English, German, French, Japanese, and Traditional Chinese. For the first time, Corel is offering Painter as an annual subscription, giving customers the confidence of knowing they have access to the newest features and updates as soon as they are released. This affordable option is available for the suggested retail price (SRP) of $199 USD / € 225 / £159 annually and includes access to free brush pack releases. For customers who prefer to purchase a perpetual license, the full software is available at the SRP of $429 USD / € 424.95 / £359.99 and registered owners of any previous version can purchase the upgrade for $229 USD / €218.95 / £179.99 SRP. GBP and European prices include VAT.
Get the free 30-day trial or purchase electronic download versions at www.painterartist.com.
