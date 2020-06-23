MONTREAL, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relevium Technologies Inc. (TSX.V: “RLV”, OTC: “RLLVF” and Frankfurt: “6BX”) (the “Company” or “Relevium”), is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. James Mansour, an award-winning brand and marketing executive to its advisory board.



Mr. James Mansour is an award-winning branding authority who works closely with Global Brands to ensure success. Mr. Mansour was instrumental in the development of many brands that became icons in the marketplace and multi-billion-dollar businesses including Victoria’s Secret, the #1 Lingerie Brand in the world, and Bath and Body Works, the #1 Beauty Products Specialty Retailer in the world.

James is an award-winning brand marketer and customer experience authority, master at crafting compelling, powerful and resonant consumer brand experiences. An authentic, influential and successful industry leader with over 25 years of experience; as both an executive and international consultant.

Mansour's unique background provides a broad spectrum of significant business acumen in branding & marketing, including concept development, product design, and promotion. This blend of disciplines delivers a rare combination of style and substance; seasoned strategic thinking, inspired ideas and hands-on experience.

Well-versed in the needs of global corporations like 3M and Corian and highly experienced in navigating the demands of emerging companies, Mansour Design specializes in integrating brands across all media - delivering clarity, consistency and engaging interactivity which elevates brands and drives target customers to new products online and on-shelf.

Aurelio Useche stated: “On behalf of our board and team, we are proud to welcome James to our advisory board. His global perspective and world class experience will support the next phase in development of our company, and help us create customer experiences that have sustainable resonance with consumers that will result in long-term growth for our company”.

About Relevium Technologies

Relevium is a publicly traded Company that operates in the health and wellness industry, including legal cannabis, with a primary focus on online distribution. The principal business of the Company is the identification, evaluation, acquisition and operation of brands and businesses in the health and wellness markets and medical cannabis. The Company pursues its business strategy through an acquisition and partnership model in a holistic approach to encompass a wide range of health and wellness consumer products. Relevium operates through two wholly owned subsidiaries:

BGX E-Health LLC (BGX), based in Orlando, Florida, markets dietary supplements, nutraceuticals, sports nutrition, and cosmeceuticals primarily through its Bioganix® brand portfolio in the US and Europe.

Relevium’s premium brands are sold at some of the world’s largest retailers including Walmart.com and Amazon.com.

Biocannabix Health Corporation (BCX), based in Montreal, Quebec, is a biopharma nutraceutical Company focused on delivering pediatric endo-medicinal nutraceuticals for cannabinoid therapy.

