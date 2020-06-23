The PowerPod system from Electriq Power offers reliable backup power, as well as Electriq View smart home energy software to manage electricity use and optimize efficiency.

SAN LEANDRO, Calif., June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electriq Power (“Electriq”), a developer of intelligent and integrated home energy storage, management, and monitoring solutions, announced that it has enhanced the capabilities of their industry-leading PowerPod residential battery system with upgrades that offer greater value and flexibility for homeowners and installers.



The new features include:

- AC-coupled stacking: This enables an AC-coupled stacked system to accept up to 26 kW AC of PV with micro-inverters in a home system. The PowerPod can provide battery backup for up to 20 kW of continuous loads during a grid outage, providing full backup to almost any home.

- Retrofit plus new solar: It is now possible to retrofit any existing AC-coupled PV system with the PowerPod, and add new solar on the same inverter.

- Non-export: The enhanced PowerPod now meets non-export requirements for use in areas where surplus PV power is not permitted to be fed back to the grid.

- Fleet management: Along with these customer-facing developments, Electriq Power has upgraded PowerPod software to optimize operations and maintenance for installers. With the Fleet Management update, installers can use Electriq’s PowerTools login to view all of their customer sites in real time.

These updates come amid growing demand for home battery solutions as more people work from home. California homeowners in particular can benefit immediately from a robust backup power resource as they prepare for wildfire season and recently announced Public Safety Power Shutoffs. Under statewide restrictions imposed amid the coronavirus outbreak, California deemed solar+storage an essential service. This designation allowed installers to continue installing and servicing homes with PowerPod systems, and for Electriq’s engineering team to advance product development.

“Clean, reliable, and resilient home energy supply is more vital than ever,” said Frank Magnotti, CEO of Electriq Power. “We are proud of our engineering team’s hard work and perseverance in continuing to perfect our PowerPod system, and are excited to share these new features with our customers and installers.”

The Electriq PowerPod system includes a battery, hybrid battery/solar inverter, home energy management system, and an energy meter. The PowerPod system offers backup power as well as smart home energy software, known as Electriq View, to manage electricity use and optimize efficiency. The PowerPod is modular and expandable, giving installers and homeowners system design flexibility, with up to 20 kW of power and 102 kWh of battery storage.

About Electriq Power

Electriq Power is an energy storage company developing hardware and software solutions for the clean energy market. Based in California, Electriq designs, engineers and assembles fully integrated energy management and storage solutions for homes and small businesses, with systems deployed across North America. Electriq Power is dedicated to moving the world to a cleaner and more sustainable energy future. For more information visit www.electriqpower.com or contact info@electriqpower.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d7a44528-57f0-4a88-ae85-4c14e2784609