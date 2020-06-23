New York, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Asia Pacific Brain Aneurysm Treatment Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Type, Condition, End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05915397/?utm_source=GNW

However, the high cost of procedures hinders the growth of the market.



The prevalence of brain aneurysms is rising in many Asian countries due to growing prevalence of cerebrovascular disease, as well as aging population. As per the Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare 2017 Survey, the number of patients suffering from cerebrovascular diseases, including subarachnoid hemorrhages and brain infarctions, was estimated to be over 1.1 million in Japan. Geriatric population is at high risk of developing brain aneurysm and other associated diseases. The rising elderly population is estimated to develop growing incidences for brain injuries and other neurovascular disorders.



The Asia Pacific brain aneurysm treatment market, based on type, is segmented into surgery and medication.In 2019, the medication segment held a larger share of the market; however, the surgery segment is expected to register a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



The Asia Pacific brain aneurysm treatment market, based on condition, is segmented into unruptured aneurysm and ruptured aneurysm.In 2019, the unruptured aneurysm segment held a larger share of the market; however, the ruptured aneurysm segment is expected to register a higher CAGR during 2020-2027.



Furthermore, the Asia Pacific brain aneurysm treatment market, based on end user, is segmented into hospitals and clinics. In 2019, the hospitals segment held a larger share of the market; however, the market for the clinics segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

A few major primary and secondary sources referred to in the process of preparing the report on the brain aneurysm treatment market are the World Health Organization, Ministry of Health and Prevention, and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

