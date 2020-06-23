SALISBURY, N.C., June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two Food Lion leaders were named to Progressive Grocer magazine’s prestigious 2020 Top Women in Grocery list, one of the food industry’s highest honors.
The Top Women in Grocery award recognizes grocery retail leaders who demonstrate excellence in leadership daily throughout the industry, their stores and in their communities. The awards honor leaders in various categories, a full list of which can be viewed here.
The Food Lion leaders being recognized include:
Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, has more than 1,000 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 77,000 associates.
Susan Lansley
Natasha Brinegar
