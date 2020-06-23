Covina, CA, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global green cleaning products market accounted for US$ 3.9 billion in 2019 and is estimated to be US$ 11.6 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 11.8%
Growth in consumer awareness about green cleaning products has led to a surge in high-quality products. Manufacturers of household green cleaning products are expanding their R&D efforts to innovate and develop new products
The report "Global Green Cleaning Products Market, By Product Type (Floor Cleaners, Glass Cleaners, Metal Cleaners, Toilet Bowl Cleaners, and Wood Cleaners), By Form (Liquids, Powders, and Sprays), By Distribution Channel (Offline Mode and Online Mode), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”.
Key Highlights:
Analyst View:
Rising demand for eco-friendly cleaning products
Growing demand for eco-friendly cleaning products, the presence of toxic chemicals coupled with the bad odor in chemicals has led consumers to shift towards household green cleaning products. Additionally, strong research and development by leading brands are attributing to the growth of the global green cleaning products market. Moreover, competitive advertising, product innovation, and packaging, and brand development, and online availability driving sales are expected to showcase the opportunities for the target market growth. Nevertheless, the prominent players in the market are putting regressive efforts to offer benchmark strategies and innovative offerings in the global green cleaning products market.
Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Green Cleaning Products Market”, By Product Type (Floor Cleaners, Glass Cleaners, Metal Cleaners, Toilet Bowl Cleaners, and Wood Cleaners), By Form (Liquids, Powders, and Sprays), By Distribution Channel (Offline Mode and Online Mode), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029
Key Market Insights from the report:
Competitive Landscape:
The prominent player operating in the global green cleaning products market includes Arbonne International, LLC, Burt’s Bees, Core Products Company Inc., Dr. Bronner’s Magic Soaps, Cleaning Essentials, Earth Friendly Network LLC, Better Life Co., Ltd., Ecolab Inc., Ecover, Estee Lauder Companies Inc., and Green Bridge Industries.
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
