DENVER, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asset-based digital freight broker Archerhub today announced the availability of the ALVUS Carrier TMS , designed to help its network of carriers automate time-consuming back-office operations and focus on the growth of their businesses.



ALVUS (Archerhub Logistics Value Utilization Solution) features AI-enabled technology designed to automate back-office accounting and management operations, streamlining the manual processes that take away from business development and growth activities. In addition, ALVUS’ cloud-based collaborative dispatch management platform is designed to bring main stakeholders together and collectively execute the best dispatch option possible regardless of office and truck location.

“Small and midsize carriers want to make the best operational decisions but often lack the proper tools to compete with mega-carriers,” said Nick Darmanchev, founder and CEO of Archerhub. “We get it—as a fleet owner myself, I am keenly aware of the challenges that owner operators face in getting bogged down with admin and process. ALVUS was developed specifically to help streamline those processes.”

For example, ALVUS can automatically issue permission for trusted drivers to issue their own comchecks or EFS checks for a lumper via the driver’s mobile application. When the driver issues a comcheck, the right journal entry is registered on the accounting ledger which releases the accountant from entering a manual journal entry, all while freeing the dispatcher from engaging with the driver about the lumper.

“With ALVUS TMS, carriers can book loads, upload the bill of lading and proof of delivery, issue comchecks that auto-populate to the balance sheet and create pay stubs automatically,” continued Darmanchev. “Automating these processes will help carriers free up dispatchers to work smarter and faster.”

ALVUS TMS features:

Automated Billing: Carriers no longer need to spend hours to match BOLs and PODs to loads. The driver executes via the mobile application at the load level and when completed and accounting-approved, an invoice is sent to the customer with all the necessary paperwork attached. Centralized Database: One centralized platform to manage all trucks, drivers, and loads while streamlining accounting and invoicing processes at the entity level. Simplified Payments: Finance and accounting features that automate pay stubs and billing to make sure drivers get paid the right amount, every time. Every time dispatchers enter a customer, it is instantly recorded with the accounting platform of choice. When an advance to a driver is issued, it will automatically deduct from the driver’s pay. Automated Truck Postings: ALVUS integrates with DAT and truckstop.com, eliminating the need to manually post and refresh postings every time trucks are empty. For example, when a load is scheduled to be delivered in three days, ALVUS will post the available capacity three days in advance in order to secure the best load opportunity.

Learn more about ALVUS TMS HERE.

Archerhub’s digital marketplace for truckload freight connects shippers and carriers through Archerhub’s mobile app or online platform, providing instant quotes, full transparency, real time visibility, and automated customized reports.

For more information, please visit www.Archerhub.com .

