New York, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Spunbond Nonwoven market is forecast to reach USD 23.33 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The Spunbond nonwoven market has experienced significant development in recent years and is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period.
Spunbond nonwoven has different properties; for example, it is impervious to chemicals and heat, burst resistance, porous, from extension to breakage, and has one gram per square meter (GSM) between 10 and 150. The fluctuation in crude oil prices over the past few years has had a direct impact on the prices of its derivatives, such as polypropylene, polyester, and polyethylene terephthalate. Fluctuating commodity prices hurt the profit margins of several manufacturers of spunbond nonwovens. The demand for disposable products is expected to increase over the forecast period due to increased usage of baby diapers and feminine hygiene products.
Get FREE Sample Copy with TOC of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1948
The COVID-19 impact:
The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have a positive impact on the global Spunbond Nonwoven market in 2020, the reason being the increase in the medical and healthcare and personal hygiene applications, which were responsible for the significant demand in market share terms in 2019. After the pandemic, however, trends discussed in the study of the Global Spunbond Nonwoven industry do hold ground.
Although, production shutdowns and supply chain disruptions have resulted in a downgraded outlook for geotextile applications, which will have short-term impacts on market sales that could have lasting effects. While the experts expects things to return to near normal state well before the end of 2020, negative demand shock caused by the crisis is likely to last.
Further key findings from the report suggest
BUY NOW (Customized Report Delivered as per Your Specific Requirement)@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/1948
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Spunbond Nonwoven market on the basis of Material Type, Function, End-Use, and Region:
Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Function Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/spunbond-nonwovens-market
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Take a Look at our Related Reports:
Aerosol Propellants Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/aerosol-propellants-market
Unidirectional (UD) Tapes Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/unidirectional-ud-tapes-market
Thermochromic Materials Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/thermochromic-materials-market
About Reports and Data
Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.
Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com
Reports and Data
New York, New York, UNITED STATES
Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com
Reports and Data.jpeg-01LOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: