New York, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Spunbond Nonwoven market is forecast to reach USD 23.33 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The Spunbond nonwoven market has experienced significant development in recent years and is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period.

Spunbond nonwoven has different properties; for example, it is impervious to chemicals and heat, burst resistance, porous, from extension to breakage, and has one gram per square meter (GSM) between 10 and 150. The fluctuation in crude oil prices over the past few years has had a direct impact on the prices of its derivatives, such as polypropylene, polyester, and polyethylene terephthalate. Fluctuating commodity prices hurt the profit margins of several manufacturers of spunbond nonwovens. The demand for disposable products is expected to increase over the forecast period due to increased usage of baby diapers and feminine hygiene products.

The COVID-19 impact:

The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have a positive impact on the global Spunbond Nonwoven market in 2020, the reason being the increase in the medical and healthcare and personal hygiene applications, which were responsible for the significant demand in market share terms in 2019. After the pandemic, however, trends discussed in the study of the Global Spunbond Nonwoven industry do hold ground.

Although, production shutdowns and supply chain disruptions have resulted in a downgraded outlook for geotextile applications, which will have short-term impacts on market sales that could have lasting effects. While the experts expects things to return to near normal state well before the end of 2020, negative demand shock caused by the crisis is likely to last.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Polymers are an essential raw material for the production of spunbond nonwovens. Polypropylene is the most used polymer and represents more than 37 percent of the total share of raw materials.

The Asia-Pacific region is estimated to be the largest spunbond nonwoven market in 2019. China, India, Japan, and South Korea are the leading countries in this regional spunbond nonwoven sector. The increase in disposable income has led to an increase in demand for disposable diapers, feminine hygiene items, and wipes, thereby driving market growth.

The European region is expected to grow at a high CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period due to the strong demand for growing health care products and the manufacturing of several auto parts in the region.

North America had the second-largest share of 22.5% in 2019 due to strong demand from end-users of the automotive, personal care, healthcare, and hygiene industries.

Disposables are expected to dominate the market due to increased demand for personal hygiene and medical applications. Demand for sustainable products is also expected to grow significantly due to the increasing use of geotextiles.

Key participants include Freudenberg Group, I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Berry Global Group, Inc., FITESA S.A., Johns Manville Corporation, Low & Bonar PLC, Avgol Nonwoven Industries, Toray Industries, and Pegas Nonwovens, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Spunbond Nonwoven market on the basis of Material Type, Function, End-Use, and Region:

Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Polypropylene

Polyester

Polyethylene

Function Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Durable

Disposable

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Personal Hygiene

Medical and Healthcare

Geotextiles

Others Automotive Filtration Printing and Packaging Textiles



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America U.S

Europe U.K France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

MEA

Latin America Brazil



