NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEP Group, the leading worldwide outsourced production partner for premier content producers of live sports and entertainment, in partnership with Skyway Studios, has installed the first general-production LED “smart stage” in Nashville to support the local entertainment market as well as national broadcasts and live events. Using the latest in Ultra High-resolution LED, the NEP-Skyway Smart Stage transforms the typical flat-wall stage into a true 3D environment, allowing for unlimited creative possibilities and a more natural exchange between the talent and the virtual space. Presenters and performers can walk on stage and immediately feel comfortable in the space, reducing or even eliminating the need for additional rehearsal time.

Designed to accommodate a full national touring act performing a complete concert in the space, the stage is the largest of its kind for production rental and offers a dynamic, virtual backdrop for a wide range of productions – including concerts, touring acts, news/politics shows and events, film & TV, entertainment and sports award and talk shows, still photography, corporate meetings/events and more. The 38’ wide x 20’ deep x 14’ tall stage is part of a 150,000+ square foot facility with many amenities and features including:

4 full-size sound stages and virtual insert stages

Ample space for social distancing between performers and crew

Limited labor needed to install and operate the stage

Availability for production 24/7

Fully secure campus with 24-hour security

Full studio amenities including complete Hair, Makeup and Executive Greenrooms

The facility opened its doors last week, featuring video content and 3D graphics developed by Lightborne Communications to give visitors an inside look at the creative possibilities of the technology.

“We couldn’t be more pleased with the opening of the Nashville Smart Stage. Our teams have worked very hard to build out the studio quickly with this technology,” said Graham Andrews, Global President of NEP Live Events. “Thanks to our strong partnership with Skyway Studios and the content talents of Lightborne, we can offer a creative, cost-effective option in a virtual, safe environment to our clients. The visual opportunities and types of productions that can use this facility are almost endless.”

“We are thrilled to be partnering with two global leaders, NEP and Lightborne, on this revolutionary technology here in Nashville. Skyway has been at the forefront of technical innovation over the years, but this new Smart Stage enables us to provide an experience that is unmatched in the marketplace. Given Nashville’s position as a market leader in the entertainment industry and the changing landscape that we are all facing in the marketplace, having this technical capability will allow artists, production companies, corporations and agencies the opportunity to create unrivaled content in their hometown," said Julie Stadler, CEO of Skyway Studios.

Scott Durban, President of Lightborne, added: “Working alongside NEP and Skyway Studios has been an incredible opportunity to pair cutting-edge technology and a top-of-the-line studio facility with Lightborne’s renowned content creation abilities. We have a long history creating environmental content for live events and concerts as well as doing traditional VFX and production work. Using Unreal Engine to create content for this space draws on all of our capabilities and combines them into a new kind of alchemy that has seemingly endless conceptual, narrative and visual potential.”

The LED Smart Stage is conveniently located near downtown Nashville and the Nashville International Airport and scheduling now. To learn more, schedule a tour or book the studio, contact your NEP or Skyway account manager or Andy Gerber at agerber@screenworksnep.com.

