Copenhagen, 23 June 2020

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 19/2020

CEMAT A/S

Company reg. (CVR) no. 24 93 28 18

Annual general meeting 2020

On 23 June 2020 at 2.00pm the ordinary general meeting was held in Cemat A/S (the “Company”) at DLA Piper Denmark, Raadhuspladsen 4, 1550 Copenhagen V. Pursuant to the Company’s articles of association, the Board of Directors had appointed attorney-at-law Martin Lavesen as chairman of the meeting.

The management’s report on the Company’s activities during the preceding financial year

The management report was presented.

The annual general meeting took note of the management report.

Presentation of the revised annual report for adoption

The annual general report was presented.

The annual general meeting approved the annual report 2019.

The board of directors’ proposal for appropriation of profit or covering of loss according to the adopted annual report

The annual general meeting decided not to pay dividend.

The board of directors’ fees for the current financial year

The board of director’s proposal regarding director’s fees, including amending the basic fee for the current financial year 2020 from DKK 140,000 to DKK 160,000, was adopted.

Election of members to the board of directors

The board of directors proposed re-election of Frede Clausen, Eivind Dam Jensen and Joanna Iwanowska-Nielsen to the board of directors.

The candidates were re-elected.

At a subsequent constituent board meeting, the board of directors appointed Frede Clausen as Chairman of the board and Eivind Dam Jensen as Deputy Chairman of the board.

Appointment of auditor

The board of directors proposed re-election of BDO Statsautoriseret Revisionsaktieselskab, CVR-nr. 20222670, as auditors of the Company.

The auditor was re-elected.

Authorisation to the board of directors to acquire treasury shares

The annual general meeting decided to authorise the board of directors under the Danish Companies Act to acquire treasury shares during a period of 18 months from the date of the annual general meeting against payment of between DKK 0 and up to 10% more than the official selling price quoted from time to time on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S.

Proposed resolutions from the board of directors

The board of director’s proposal to approve the remuneration policy of the Company.

The new remuneration policy of the Company proposed by the board of directors was adopted by the annual general meeting.

The board of director’s proposal to amend the Articles of Association following the new regulation in the Danish Companies Act sections 139, 139a and 139b.

The annual general meeting adopted the proposal of the board of directors to amend articles 3.3. and 8.1 of the Company’s articles of association.

The annual general meeting was adjourned at 2.53 pm.

Any questions concerning this announcement may be directed to info@cemat.dk .

Cemat A/S

Frede Clausen

Chairman of the Board of Directors

This announcement has been issued in Danish and English. In case of any inconsistencies, the Danish version will prevail.

