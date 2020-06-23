PLEASANT GROVE, UTAH, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- doTERRA Healing Hands Foundation launched its 10-year anniversary celebration by announcing that it has surpassed $30 million in global giving and donations. Since its founding in June 2010, doTERRA Healing Hands Foundation has empowered people and communities worldwide to make positive and sustainable change. Through partnerships for global impact, matching support for Wellness Advocate projects, and facilitating community development projects in Co-Impact Sourcing areas, people are empowered and lives are changed.

“From the beginning, we have wanted to establish a pattern of meaningful and sustained giving within doTERRA, and doTERRA Healing Hands Foundation answers that call,” said Mark Wolfert, doTERRA founding executive. “None of this would be possible without the generosity of our Wellness Advocates, customers and employees who have actively engaged in the foundation’s mission to make positive change. It is because of their loyalty and belief in this mission that has led to such incredible impact. Every act of goodness contributes to changing the world one drop, one person, one community at a time.”

doTERRA Healing Hands Foundation partners with organizations in a collective effort to expand its global reach and impact. Partnerships advance the fight against human trafficking, empower individuals with financial solutions, and offer access to healthcare resources and educational opportunities. In addition to partner projects, doTERRA Healing Hands Foundation supports communities affected by natural disasters and other disadvantaged populations with the most basic living amenities.

10 Years at a Glance:

Over $30 million donated through doTERRA Healing Hands Foundation, plus millions more in doTERRA Healing Hands Initiatives in global markets

112,044 emergency relief kits distributed

428 approved Wellness Advocate partner projects

Projects in 76 countries and 47 U.S. states

The doTERRA Healing Hands Foundation supports global initiatives in seven main areas:

Anti-human trafficking

Clean water

Children

Disaster relief

Empowerment of women

Global health

Self-reliance

One hundred percent of all doTERRA Healing Hands Foundation donations go directly to aid because doTERRA donates all administrative costs and overhead, currently valued at over $1 million annually, to the foundation. View the 2019 Annual Report.

About doTERRA

dōTERRA® International is an integrative health and wellness company and the world leader in the Global Aromatherapy and Essential Oils market. dōTERRA sources, tests, manufactures and distributes CPTG Certified Pure Therapeutic Grade® essential oils and essential oil products to over eight million dōTERRA Wellness Advocates and customers. Through industry leading responsible sourcing practices, dōTERRA maintains the highest levels of quality, purity and sustainability in partnership with local growers around the world through Cō-Impact Sourcing®. The dōTERRA Healing Hands Foundation®, a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, offers resources and tools to global sourcing communities and charitable organizations for self-reliance, healthcare, education, sanitation, and the fight against human trafficking. Through the life-enhancing benefits of essential oils, dōTERRA is changing the world one drop, one person, one community at a time. To learn more, visit www.doterra.com.

