ALBION VENTURE CAPITAL TRUST PLC

DIRECTORATE CHANGE

LEI Code 213800JKELS32V2OK421

In accordance with the Listing Rule 9.6.11 (3), the Board of Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC (the “Company”) announces that Ann Berresford has been appointed Senior Independent Director and Chairman of the Remuneration Committee with effect from 23 June 2020.

Ann was appointed as a non-executive director to the Board of the Company on 8 November 2017.

23 June 2020