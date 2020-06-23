Blagnac, France, June 23th 2020-5.35pm,

Montreal, Canada

Lay-off plan project

Due to the Covid-19 health crisis, the commercial aviation sector is experiencing severe turbulences for an estimated period of 3 to 5 years.

SOGECLAIR generated nearly 40% of its turnover in 2019 on this segment, mainly through its European subsidiaries, SOGECLAIR aerospace France, Germany, Spain, United-Kingdom for the engineering.

It is in this context that SOGECLAIR aerospace SAS announced a lay-off plan project which could involve up to 245 people in France.

Measures to adapt the workforce to the new market reality are being studied mainly for the German, British and Spanish subsidiaries and could concern up to around 50% of the total workforce affected by the measures planned in the French subsidiary.

Next announcement:

Turnover for Q2 2020, on July 22 th 2020 after closing of the Stock Market

Results for 1st half 2020, on September 09th 2020 2020 after closing of the Stock Market

About SOGECLAIR

Designer and manufacturer of innovative high added-value solutions, SOGECLAIR brings its skills in high-quality engineering and production to a broad range of cutting-edge sectors, notably aeronautics, space, vehicle, rail and defense. Supporting its customers and partners from the design and simulation stages through to the end of the product’s lifetime, all along the production chain through to entry into service, the collaborators are working worldwide to offer a high-quality, proximity service to all its customers.

