23 June 2020

Aéroports de Paris SA

Availability of the amendment to the

2019 Universal Registration Document

Aéroport de Paris has filed an amendment to the 2019 Universal Registration Document with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on 23 June 2020.

This document can be consulted on the group's website: (https://www.parisaeroport.fr/en/group/finance/amf-information) and on the AMF's website ( www.amf-france.org ).

Groupe ADP reminds that, in the context of the decrease of the commercial air traffic due to the crisis linked to the Covid-19, it has engaged an important operational and financial optimization plan (see the press release of March 16th, 2020 – "Coronavirus: Groupe ADP engages an operational and financial optimization plan" and the press release of March 23rd, 2020 – "Filing of the 2019 Universal Registration Document and abandonment of certain targets and outlook elements for 2020"). The latter notably aims to reduce costs endured by Groupe ADP but also to take into account the situation of its airlines customers and its providers. In addition of the infrastructure closures, it includes an important stabilization plan of the group's financial situation with the aim of reducing current operating expenses for 2020 by €450m in total. Regarding the 2020 investments, Groupe ADP prepares a plan for the adaptation and rationalization of the works in order to take into account the group’s financial situation and the availability of the contractors.

In this regard, in particular, the request for the termination of the 2016-2020 Economic Regulation Agreement (ERA) presented by Aéroports de Paris has received a favorable response by the Director General of the French Civil Aviation Authority (DGAC) on June 19th, 2020.

The amendment to the 2019 Universal Registration Document fully updates (from page 10 to 19) the risk factors section, corresponding to the section 3 of the 2019 Universal Registration Document. Thereby, it takes into account the consequences of the crisis linked to the Covid- 19 to date.

