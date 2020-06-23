Íslandsbanki hf. has today bought SEK 75 million of the SEK 100 million Floating Rate Notes due 1 February 2021 (ISIN XS 1760783164). These notes will be cancelled.

The Open Market Repurchase programme announced on 12 May 2020 for the remaining bonds outstanding of EUR 500 million 1.75% Notes due 7 September 2020 has not resulted in any repurchases to date.