With reference to stock exchange release dated 16 June 2020 regarding Report on payments to governments, BW Energy today issues the following:

Board statement on Report on payments to governments

The Board of Directors and the Chief Executive Officer have reviewed the Report on Payments to Governments as of 31 December 2019 prepared in accordance with the Norwegian Securities Trading Act section 5-5a. We confirm that the information presented in the report has been prepared to the best of our knowledge and in accordance with the requirements of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act section 5-5a and associated regulations.

Oslo, 22 June 2020

The Board of Directors of BW Energy Limited

Please find enclosed the report on payments to governments.

Attachment