NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With plans to open a new headquarters overlooking the Cumberland River at Peabody Plaza in Rolling Mill Hill, Tennessee Bank & Trust today unveiled a new name that connects to Nashville’s past while positioning the community bank for a promising future. Tennessee Bank & Trust is now Fourth Capital.



“We believe local banks are needed now more than ever before—Fourth Capital is a bank built by and for Nashvillians,” said Brian Heinrichs, president of Fourth Capital. “Our new name alludes to our hometown's history. Our new headquarters on the banks of the Cumberland River will mark a new chapter for us, and we felt it was the perfect time to unveil a fresh brand and message that lets Nashville businesses and residents know we are your community bank, and plan to be for generations to come.”

Locally owned and privately held, Fourth Capital was originally founded in 2004 and envisioned as a community bank built to serve Music City for generations. The Fourth Capital name is a nod to a moment in Nashville’s history that may surprise many when the city became the fourth capital in the history of the state. Three other cities— Knoxville, Murfreesboro and Kingston—served as the capital of Tennessee before Nashville took permanent helm in 1826.

On June 29th, Fourth Capital will expand its presence throughout the city by opening a new, prominent downtown headquarters at Peabody Plaza in the historic Rolling Mill Hill district. The space features over 15,000 square feet between the corporate office and the ground floor branch, with approximately 61 offices and workstations. In addition to its new Rolling Mill Hill headquarters, Fourth Capital has locations in Green Hills and Franklin. Fourth Capital is a full-service community, providing a range of custom products and services, and built on a set of values that believe mutual benefit is the key to long-term success.

“We view Fourth Capital as Nashville’s bank,” said Gaylon Lawrence Jr., owner of Fourth Capital. “We have assembled a tremendously talented team who, beyond their expertise and experience, are deeply committed to helping local businesses and residents. We’re excited to open Peabody Plaza and for Fourth Capital to be the bank Nashville can depend on for decades.”

“One of Fourth Capital’s guiding principles is that we’re here for the long-term,” continued Heinrichs. “Our clients aren’t just another data point. We’re your neighbors, your friends, the people you know and see as you go about your daily lives in Nashville. Relationship banking is not a service we offer. We have relationships with our clients because we are committed to do what’s in their best interest.”

The new brand was officially launched today at www.fourthcapital.com.

Fourth Capital’s new branch at Peabody Plaza will open for business on July 6th.

About Fourth Capital

Decidedly local, Fourth Capital (formerly Tennessee Bank & Trust) was founded in 2004 as a community bank designed to serve Middle Tennessee for generations to come. Fourth Capital offers clients a range of custom products and services for both individuals and businesses. With some of the most experienced bankers in the region, Fourth Capital was formed through one mission: the desire to serve clients better than anyone else. The bank is set to open its headquarters in the Peabody Plaza in downtown Nashville, and it has branch locations in Franklin at 9000 Carothers Parkway and Nashville at 4007 Hillsboro Pike.It is one of eight banks wholly owned by Gaylon M. Lawrence, Jr. For more information, please visit www.fourthcapital.com.