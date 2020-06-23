New York, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aerobridge Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04793560/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on aerobridge market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in construction of airports, inclusion of aerobridges as a part of airport expansions, and deployment of aerobridges in tier-2 cities of emerging economies. In addition, increase in construction of airports is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The aerobridge market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscapes



The aerobridge market is segmented as below:



By Product

• Apron drive aerobridge

• Commuter aerobridge

• Nose-loader aerobridge

• Dual aerobridge

• Others



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• APAC

• MEA



This study identifies the implementation of two-tier aerobridges as one of the prime reasons driving the aerobridge market growth during the next few years. Also, combination of stairs and aerobridge to accommodate more passengers, and development of smart docking assist will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our aerobridge market covers the following areas:

• Aerobridge market sizing

• Aerobridge market forecast

• Aerobridge market industry analysis





