London, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safety assessment of substances is essential to determine their toxic implications on humans and the environment. Toxicology studies evaluate the substances to determine if they are safe to use by humans and does not alter the environment. In vitro, ex vivo, and in silico testing methods are some of the alternatives to animal testing and are used to determine the toxicity of a substance. Safety assessment and efficacy testing is a mandatory procedure for industries such as chemicals, pesticides, cosmetics, consumer products, drugs, vaccines, and medical devices. Ethical issues and pressure from animal activists’ groups concerning the use of animals for testing, ban on animal testing of cosmetic products, support from regulatory bodies regarding the approval of in vitro tests, and variations in results of in vivo testing due to inter species differences are some of the key factors driving the growth of the in vitro toxicology testing market.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5047

In vitro toxicology testing is the analysis of toxic effects of chemical substances on cultured bacteria or mammalian cells. In vitro testing methods are primarily used to identify toxic potential of chemicals in the early development stage of new substances across various industries such as pharmaceutical and biotechnology, chemicals, cosmetics, and food industries.

The global in-vitro toxicology testing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9% from 2019 to reach $14.4 billion by 2025. This growth is primarily driven by ethical issues and pressure from animal activists’ groups concerning the use of animals for testing, ban on animal testing on cosmetic products, support from regulatory bodies regarding the approval of in vitro tests, low costs associated with in vitro toxicology testing, and advancements in in vitro methodologies. In addition, synergetic relationships between various stakeholders in the industry and increasing toxicology databases to facilitate the use of in vitro test methods are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for the players operating in this market. On the other hand, failure to establish intricacies of in vivo conditions, and limited in vitro models to test complex endpoints are expected to hinder the growth of in vitro toxicology testing market over the forecast period.

We are in the phase of updating this report by analysing the impact of COVID-19 on this market. To know more, speak with our analyst here- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=5047

The global in-vitro toxicology testing market is mainly segmented by product & service (equipment, assay kits, consumables, software, services), technology (cell culture technologies, high-throughput screening technologies, OMICS technologies), method (cell-based assays, biochemical assays, in-silico, ex-vivo), end-point (ADME; skin irritation, corrosion, sensitization; genotoxicity; cytotoxicity; ocular toxicity; organ toxicity; phototoxicity; and dermal toxicity), end-user (pharmaceutical & biotechnology industries, cosmetics industry, food industry, and chemical industry), and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at a regional and country level.

On the basis of product type, consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the overall in vitro toxicology testing market in 2019. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to increasing number of in vitro tests being performed across the globe leading to recurrent purchase of reagents and other labware. However, the software segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth of this segment can be attributed to increasing computer models and algorithms being developed to predict toxicity of test substances.

On the basis of technology, the in vitro toxicology testing market is segmented into cell culture, high throughput, and OMICS technologies. The cell culture technologies segment accounted the largest share of the in-vitro toxicology testing market in 2019, primarily attributed to growing adoption of 3D cell culture and stem cell models and for testing toxicity.

On the basis of method, the in vitro toxicology testing market is sub-segmented into cell-based assays, biochemical assays, in silico testing, and ex vivo testing. Cell-based assays accounted for the largest share of the in vitro toxicology testing market in 2019. Advancements in cell-based technologies such as high-content screening and label-free detection are the key factors responsible for the large share of this segment in the market.

Quick Buy – In-Vitro Toxicology/Toxicity Testing Market Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/buy_now.php?pformat=348&vformat=1031

On the basis of endpoint, the in vitro toxicology testing market is segmented into ADME, genotoxicity, cytotoxicity, skin irritation, corrosion, &sensitization, ocular toxicity, organ toxicity, phototoxicity, dermal toxicity, and other endpoints. The ADME segment accounted for the largest share of the in-vitro toxicology testing market in 2019. This is primarily attributed to increasing number of early stage in vitro ADME screening tests to prevent failure at later stage.

On the basis of end user, the in vitro toxicology testing market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, cosmetics, food industry, and chemical industry. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment accounted for the largest share of the overall in vitro toxicology testing market 2019. This is primarily attributed to increasing drug attrition rates and growing adoption of early in vitro preclinical safety testing to filter out molecules with a higher potential for toxicity. However, the cosmetics industry segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR, owing to the ban on use of animals for testing toxicity of cosmetics and its ingredients.

On the basis of geography, the global in vitro toxicology testing market is sub-segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Europe accounted for the largest share of the global in vitro toxicology testing market in 2019, owing to factors such as ban on animal testing for cosmetics and its ingredients, and government initiatives to promote the reduction in use of animals for toxicity testing. Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2025, owing to increasing biotech investments in this region and growing collaborations between local and foreign companies.

The global in vitro toxicology testing market is a highly consolidated in nature, wherein 3 major players — Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Merck (Germany), and GE Healthcare (US) — accounted for major share of the global market. Other key players operating in this market are Bio-Rad Laboratories (U.S.), SGS SA (Switzerland), Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (U.S.), Qiagen N.V. (Netherlands), and Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), among others.

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/in-vitro-toxicology-toxicity-testing-market-5047/

Scope of the Report:

Market by Product & Service

Equipment

Assay Kits

Consumables

Software

Services

Market by Technology

Cell Culture Technologies

High-Throughput Screening Technologies

OMICS Technologies

Market by Method

Cell-based Assays

Biochemical Assays

In-Silico

Ex-Vivo

Market by End-point

ADME

Skin Irritation, Corrosion, Sensitization

Genotoxicity

Cytotoxicity

Ocular Toxicity

Organ Toxicity

Phototoxicity

Dermal Toxicity

Other Toxicity End-points

Market by End-user

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries

Cosmetics Industry

Food Industry

Chemical Industry

Market by Geography

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe (RoE)

North America U.S. Canada

Asia-Pacific (APAC) China Japan India Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Rest of World Latin America Middle East and Africa



Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5047

Amidst this crisis, Meticulous Research® is continuously assessing the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on various sub-markets and enables global organizations to strategize for the post-COVID-19 world and sustain their growth. Let us know if you would like to assess the impact of COVID-19 on any industry here- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/custom-research.php

Related Reports:

Cell Culture Market by Product [Consumables (Media, Reagents, Sera, FBS, Antibiotics, Growth Factor, Buffer), Equipment (Bioreactor, Centrifuge)], Application (Biopharmaceutical, Cancer, Stem Cell), and End User (Pharma, Research)- Global Forecast to 2024

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/cell-culture-market/

Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market by Product and Solution (Consumables, System, Software and Services), Technology (Immunodiagnostics, PCR, INAAT), Disease (HIV, HAIS, Influenza), End User (Hospital, Reference Lab, Research) - Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/infectious-disease-diagnostics-market-4976/

In Vitro Diagnostics Market | IVD Market By Product (Reagent, Instruments, Software, Service), Technique [Immunoassay, Clinical Chemistry (Lipids, Renal, Thyroid), PCR], Application (Hematology, Diabetes, Nephrology, Oncology), End User (Hospital, POC) - Global Forecast to 2024

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/ivd-market/

Research Antibodies and Reagents Market by Product (Reagent [Sample Preparation (Media, Probe, Buffer), Antibody Production Reagent], Antibody [Type, Source, Research Area]), Technology (Western Blot, ELISA), Application, End User - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/research-antibodies-reagents-market-5055/

Tissue Diagnostics Market by Product (Consumables, Instruments), Technology (Immunohistochemistry, in Situ Hybridization, Digital Pathology and Workflow), Disease (Breast Cancer, Gastric Cancer, Lymphoma), End User (Hospital, CRO) - Global Forecast to 2024

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/tissue-diagnostics-market-4971/

Immunoassay Market by Product (Kits and Reagents, Analyzers, Software), Platform (Chemiluminescence, Radioimmunoassays) Application (Infectious Diseases, Cardiology), End User (Hospitals, Academic Laboratories), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/immunoassay-market-4982/

About Meticulous Research®

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze and present the critical market data with great attention to details.

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, with the help of its unique research methodologies, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa regions.

With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.





Mr. Khushal Bombe Meticulous Research® Direct Lines: +1-646-781-8004 (North America) +44-203-868-8738 (Europe) +91 744-7780008 (Asia-Pacific) Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/ Meticulous Research® Blog: https://meticulousblog.org/ Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research