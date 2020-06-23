New York, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meet Mogul Entrepreneur Lenney Leong Who Shares Insights And Tips with Imperium Group on How to Scale Businesses





To some, the camera is the worst creation of the modern world because of the things it has exposed and the pains it has brought, but to others, it is the best thing that happened to them. It is true for Lenney Leong who created a video that reached a very high viewership within the shortest time possible despite only spending less than half a day in developing it. With social media and the need for companies to outshine one another, the video has become an important part of marketing as explained by Entrepreneur Lenney Leong.

The entrepreneur explains that getting people to view and share a video in marketing is not as easy as it sound. Because the internet contains millions of videos in various platforms including youtube.com, it is crucial that one create a video that has a uniqueness to capture the attention of the targeted audience. It is also important to make sure that the viewers are engaged, entertained and informed by the video once they see it so they are drawn to watch others you have created.

Lenny Leong insists that entrepreneurs must add to their skill both set Search Engine Optimization and Search Engine Marketing. We live in the technological era where keywords are a key factor in online marketing. SEO means the use of keywords a specific number of times to rank high on the search engine results. High rankings can only mean entrepreneur’s enterprises becoming easily visible after one search. Driving more traffic to tour sites through the SEO optimization technique is a great way to grow your business as it increases your customer prospects and hence increasing your sales. When your website is highly ranked them more people will be able to visit your pages and get more information concerning your products and services hence boosting your sales.

Entrepreneurs should have blogs where they can have articles written by experts or just themselves. Here they can improve their SEO skills and consequently become successful digital marketers. Lenney Leong says it is important to have a blog. But most importantly, he insists that marketing blogs should be fine-tuned to offer great user experience. This, of course, is in terms of building trust through blogs.

Entrepreneur Lenney Leong is a go getter who is also quite young and started early at the age of 17 with his first business being a cooking academy. In his own words, he created a video that generated more than 7.2 million views as well as more than 48000 shares yet he spent half a day shooting the clip. As a young person who ventured into the marketing industry, he encourages others showing that although the task is challenging, it is also doable. His agency deals in direct response advertisements and details about him and his agency can be accessed through social media on facebook and instagram using these links https://www.facebook.com/lenneyleong and https://instagram.com/gclenny . Through these media, he shares some of the tips for making the videos as follows:











