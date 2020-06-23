New York, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automatic Irrigation Equipment Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04594289/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on automatic irrigation equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the government initiatives supporting sustainable agriculture practices, increasing consumer awareness about water-efficient lawn maintenance systems, and technological advances in automatic irrigation equipment. In addition, government initiatives supporting sustainable agriculture practices is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The automatic irrigation equipment market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscapes



The automatic irrigation equipment market is segmented as below:



By Product

• Automatic irrigation controllers

• Automatic irrigation sensors

• Automatic irrigation valves

• Automatic irrigation injectors

• Automatic irrigation flow meters



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the introduction of smart assistants in controllers and flow meters as one of the prime reasons driving the automatic irrigation equipment market growth during the next few years. Also, growing popularity of solar-powered automatic irrigation systems and increasing online presence of vendors will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our automatic irrigation equipment market covers the following areas:

• Automatic irrigation equipment market sizing

• Automatic irrigation equipment market forecast

• Automatic irrigation equipment market industry analysis





