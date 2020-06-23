ALEXANDRIA, VA, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yes&, a full-service marketing agency, announced today the promotion of two veteran marketing communications professionals: A.J. Guenther, to Vice President of Public Relations; and Mark Pedersen, to Vice President of Marketing Strategy.

"A.J. and Mark have both been leaders in the evolution of our business to meet clients’ changing needs,” said Robert W. Sprague, President & CEO. “A.J. has made PR one of our most powerful offerings by staying on top of changes in that industry, while Mark has made digital marketing and analytics one of the chief contributors to our clients’ return on investment. Both promotions are well deserved.”

Guenther, who has been with Yes& and its predecessor ConnellyWorks since 2004, leads the agency’s public relations services for leading B2G and Federal IT clientele, including World Wide Technology, Iron Mountain Government Solutions, and CommScope. He is a seasoned public relations and marketing professional with more than 20 years of experience in the public sector market, over which time he has amassed a strong track record of driving tangible results through campaign management, strategic planning, and account leadership. He is an active participant in AFCEA, having served on the AFCEA DC Board of Directors and as Chair for its Marketing/Publicity Committee. In 2009, he was awarded the Regional Distinguished Young AFCEAN of the Year Award for his service to the Washington Metropolitan Area.

“Yes& is one of the leading PR agencies in the areas of business-to-government, environmental, education and technology,” said Guenther. “We are respected by the media because we understand how to tell a story in a way that makes it a ‘win-win’ for our client and the reporter. I am impressed everyday with the work our team delivers; they are the reason we are so successful. I look forward to continuing to lead the PR team as we grow and drive tangible results for our portfolio of clients.”

As Vice President of Marketing Strategy at Yes&, Pedersen specializes in developing and managing digital marketing campaigns for B2G, B2B and B2C clients, with a focus on measurement and ROI. His expertise in digital strategy development is a critical aspect of the agency’s content marketing strategy offering. He is well-versed in conceptualizing, designing, and implementing integrated marketing communications programs and national advertising campaigns for a wide variety of federal agencies and consumer organizations, including the U.S. Department of Transportation; Trusted Choice; the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration; the Prescription Care Management Association; Fairfax County Office of Public Information; the Gulick Group; Choice Hotels; and the Office of Personnel Management.

"It is a distinct privilege to be a part of the Yes& team,” said Pedersen, who joined the agency in 2016. “Marketing is in a constant state of evolution, and I am continually excited to develop innovative strategic solutions for our clients, while being able to confidently assure them that they will always have a partner that can deliver endless possibilities in marketing technology and digital innovation.”

Yes& provides full-service marketing with award-winning design, public relations, content, and events that serves clients in government, industry, and nonprofit sectors. The Yes& portfolio includes market share in B2B, B2G, technology, healthcare, hospitality, financial services, energy, and multiple federal agencies.

“Our agency’s success is measured by the success of our clients,” said Sprague. “By investing in and committing to great talent such as these proven industry leaders, Yes& is able to offer more big ideas, and more creative and innovative ways to achieve them, to ensure that success is achieved.”

About Yes&

Yes& is a Washington, D.C.-based full-service public relations, marketing, and communications agency that brings commercial, association, and government clients the unlimited power of “&”—using a full suite of branding, digital, event, marketing, public relations, and creative capabilities to deliver meaningful and measurable results. Learn more at www.yesandagency.com.

###

Attachments

Jason C. Werden Yes& 301-346-7523 jwerden@yesandagency.com