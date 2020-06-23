TIVERTON, ON, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bruce Power announced today it has launched the Medical Isotope Advisory Panel consisting of experts and medical professionals to provide the company with an external perspective in the development of its isotope program by taking into account emerging trends, treatments and solutions for a range of global health challenges.

As Canada’s largest private-sector infrastructure project, inclusive of the life extension of multiple units through 2064, the company is also committed to leveraging this strategic infrastructure to support both the stability and the growth of a global supply of medical isotopes.

“Canada has a proud history of leading the world in the production, development and use of life-saving medical Isotopes,” said James Scongack, Executive Vice-President of Corporate Affairs and Operational Services. “At Bruce Power we are committed to building on this leadership through our plan to operate our facility through 2064 providing reliable, clean and low-cost electricity, while leveraging this infrastructure to secure a supply of life-saving isotopes to tackle some the greatest challenges facing global health.

“We look forward to the broad perspectives that will be provided from the Medical Isotope Advisory Panel so we can effectively shape our efforts in the development of our isotope program at Bruce Power.”

Members of the Bruce Power Medical Isotope Advisory Panel will include:

• Paul Wynne, General Manager, International Irradiation Association (IIA) Global

• Douglas Boreham, Professor and Division Head of Medical Sciences at the Northern Ontario School of Medicine

• Dr. Sten Myrehaug, Assistant Professor, Radiation Oncology, Odette Cancer Centre at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre

• Dr. Arjun Sahgal, Radiation Oncologist, Odette Cancer Centre • Susan Marshall, Chief Executive Officer, Brain Tumour Foundation of Canada

• Michael Barrett, President & Chief Executive Officer, South Bruce Grey Health Centre • Dr. Rebecca Wong, Staff Radiation Oncologist, Princess Margaret Hospital/University Health Network

• Kevin Brooks, President, Nordion

The panel will meet at an annual symposium with this first one scheduled for the third quarter of this year. Bruce Power is a leading international producer of Cobalt-60 – an isotope used to sterilize medical equipment, contain the Zika virus, and treat brain tumours and breast cancer through its partnership with Ottawa-based Nordion.

The company also announced a project with IsoGen in 2019 to establish a new isotope production system to produce an isotope for the treatment prostate cancer and neuroendocrine tumours starting in 2022. The company is also a founding member of the Canadian Nuclear Isotope Council (CNIC).

Nuclear power accounts for more than 60 per cent of Ontario’s supply, with Bruce Power providing more than 30 per cent of the province’s electricity at 30 per cent less than the average cost to generate residential power.

About Bruce Power

Formed in 2001, Bruce Power is an electricity company based in Bruce County, Ontario. We are powered by our people. Our 4,200 employees are the foundation of our accomplishments and are proud of the role they play in safely delivering clean, reliable, low-cost nuclear power to families and businesses across the province. Bruce Power has worked hard to build strong roots in Ontario and is committed to protecting the environment and supporting the communities in which we live. Learn more at www.brucepower.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

