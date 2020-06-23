New York, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global MEMS Microphone Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04334822/?utm_source=GNW

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased penetration of MEMS technology in hearing aids and increased demand for enhanced audio experience in devices. In addition, increased penetration of MEMS technology in hearing aids is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The mems microphone market analysis includes application segment and geographic landscapes



The mems microphone market is segmented as below:



By Application

• Consumer electronics

• Healthcare industry

• Automotive industry

• Others



By Geographic Landscapes

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increased number of MEMS microphones per device in smartphones as one of the prime reasons driving the mems microphone market growth during the next few years.



