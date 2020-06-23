REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reputation.com , provider of the first -- and only -- complete Reputation Experience Management (RXM) platform, today announced it has been named the “Leader” by G2 in Online Reputation Management (ORM) software and Local Listing Management for the enterprise. Fueled by stellar customer reviews, the company ranked high in the enterprise segments across these categories and more, validating its position as a worldwide leader in the industry and category creator of Reputation Experience Management.



The Summer 2020 Report is based on its high levels of customer satisfaction and likeliness to recommend ratings from real users on G2, the world’s leading business solutions review website.

Reputation.com’s RXM platform achieved the top ranking on the Enterprise Grid® Report Online Reputation Management by receiving positive reviews, from verified users compared to similar products in the ORM category. Reputation.com also received top ratings on the Enterprise Grid® Report for Local Listing Management, Enterprise Grid® Report for Local Marketing and Mid-Market Grid® Report for Local Listing Management.

“Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real users,” said Michael Fauscette, chief research officer, G2. “We are excited to share the achievements of the products ranked on our site because they represent the voice of the user and offer terrific insights to potential buyers around the world.”

Learn more about what real users have to say (or leave your own review of Reputation.com’s RXM platform) on G2’s Online Reputation Management review page!

About G2

G2, the world’s leading business solution review platform, leverages more than 1,000,000 user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Every month, more than five million people visit G2’s site to gain unique insights.

About Reputation.com

Reputation.com pioneered the online reputation management (ORM) category and now extends its leadership position to include its award-winning Reputation Experience Management (RXM) platform that consistently delivers innovative, customer-driven solutions. The SaaS-based platform manages tens of millions of reviews and interactions across hundreds of thousands of customer touchpoints. The patented algorithms behind Reputation Score X are based on more than a decade of deep machine learning and data science expertise, providing businesses with a reliable index of brand performance that they can use to make targeted improvements. Reputation.com has over 250 integration partners, including Google, Facebook, Salesforce, J.D. Power, Amazon and Web.com, and helps businesses of all sizes across industries Get Found, Get Chosen and Get Better. To learn more, visit www.reputation.com .

Media Contacts:

Shelby Valdez

202.549.7234

svaldez@reputation.com