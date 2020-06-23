TORONTO, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprott Resource Holdings Inc. (“SRHI” or the “Corporation”) (TSX: SRHI) reported the results of its Annual Meeting of the Corporation's shareholders (the “Shareholders”) held earlier today via live video conference (the “Meeting”). SRHI is pleased to announce that all matters disclosed in the Management Information Circular dated May 12, 2020 were approved by the Shareholders.
At the Meeting, each of the following five proposed nominees was elected as a director of SRHI:
|Nominee
|Votes For
|% For
|Votes Withheld
|% Withheld
|Lenard F. Boggio
|10,016,716
|92.61
|799,795
|7.39
|Joan E. Dunne
|10,023,198
|92.67
|793,313
|7.33
|Bo Liu
|9,962,874
|92.11
|853,637
|7.89
|Terrence A. Lyons
|9,969,815
|92.17
|846,696
|7.83
|David Smith
|10,018,666
|92.62
|797,845
|7.38
About Sprott Resource Holdings Inc.
SRHI is a publicly-listed company currently focused on expanding the Minera Tres Valles copper mining operation in Chile and divesting of its investment portfolio. Based in Toronto, SRHI is managed by a team of resource professionals and its businesses and portfolio investments are concentrated in the mining sector. For more information about SRHI, please visit www.srhi.ca.
For further information:
Michael Staresinic
Chief Financial Officer
T: (416) 943-7107
E: mstaresinic@sprott.com
Sprott Resource Holdings Inc.
