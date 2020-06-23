New York, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Flexible Pipes Market for Oil and Gas Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04068940/?utm_source=GNW

54 million during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period. Our reports on flexible pipes market for oil and gas market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising investment in upstream oil and gas activity and increasing focus on unconventional oil and gas E&P activities. In addition, rising investment in upstream oil and gas activity is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The flexible pipes market for oil and gas market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscapes



The flexible pipes market for oil and gas market is segmented as below:



By Type

• HDPE

• PA

• PVDF

• Others



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• MEA

• South America

• APAC

• Europe



This study identifies the growing acceptance of engineering-grade flexible materials as one of the prime reasons driving the flexible pipes market for oil and gas market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our flexible pipes market for oil and gas market covers the following areas:

• Flexible pipes market for oil and gas market sizing

• Flexible pipes market for oil and gas market forecast

• Flexible pipes market for oil and gas market industry analysis





