PHOENIX, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DBM Global Inc. announced today the election of James R. Roach, Chief Executive Officer and President of DBM and Director to become Chairman of the Board. In addition, the company announced the election of two new Board members Robert V. Leffler, Jr. and Kenneth S. Courtis. Both are board members at HC2 Holdings (NYSE: HCHC) and will replace Philip Falcone and HC2’s Chief Financial Officer Michael J. Sena on the DBM Global Board. Current Directors Michael R. Hill, A.J. Stahl, D. Ronald Yagoda and Paul J. Hurley will also continue their service on the Board.

“The DBMG Board is excited to welcome Mr. Leffler and Mr. Courtis to the Board and we look forward to working with these gentlemen to chart the course ahead as we continue to work to enhance shareholder value,” commented Mr. Roach. “We thank Phil and Mike for their prior service and contributions to DBMG.”

Director Biographies:

James R. Roach

James R. Roach (“Rustin”) has been the President and CEO of DBM Global Inc. since 2014 and served as President of Schuff Steel Company from 2014-2016 and 2018- present. From 2013-2014 Mr. Roach was President of the Western Region of Schuff Steel Company which included overseeing the Southwest and Pacific Division and was appointed a Director of the Company in 2013. Mr. Roach served as the Executive Vice President of the Pacific Division of Schuff Steel Company from 2005 until 2013. Prior to 2005 Mr. Roach held various position with the Company including Estimator, Project Manager, and Vice President of Sales in the Southwest and Pacific Divisions. Mr. Roach received his B.S. degree from the University of Georgia.

Robert V. Leffler, Jr.

Robert V. Leffler, Jr. has served as a director of HC2 since September 2014 and served as Lead Independent Director of HC2 from June 2016 through February 2020. Mr. Leffler is semi-retired but now operates Milton Drive Consulting, LLC. He formerly owned The Leffler Agency, Inc. (“The Leffler Agency”), a full-service advertising agency, from 1984 to 2016. The firm specialized in the areas of sports/entertainment and media. Previously headquartered in Baltimore, the agency also had an office in Tampa and operated in 20 U.S. markets. The Leffler Agency also had a subsidiary media buying service, Media Moguls, LLC, which specialized in mass retail media buying. Mr. Leffler previously served as a director and Chairman of the Compensation Committee of HRG from 2008 to 2013 and a director and Chairman of the Compensation Committee of Zapata, Inc. from 1995 to 2008. In addition to his service as an independent public director for three different firms since 1995, by owning and running an advertising agency, he worked with 15 different types of businesses, including those in sports, entertainment and media (in the television (both broadcast and cable) and radio industries). The Leffler Agency conducted broadcast rights negotiations for potential media rights holders and the National Football League, Major League Baseball, the Canadian Football League and the National Hockey League, as well as College Division One teams. In addition, it produced public affairs TV programming that ran on MyTV Tampa Bay for three years. Mr. Leffler holds a Bachelor of Arts in social science/history from Towson University and a Master of Arts in Urban Studies and Popular Culture History from Morgan State University.

Kenneth S. Courtis

Kenneth S. Courtis has served as a Director of HC2 Holdings, Inc. since May 2020. Mr. Courtis is a financial executive with more than 30 years of banking, investment management and board service experience. Since January 2009, Mr. Courtis has served as the Chairman of Starfort Investment Holdings. Previously, he served as Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Goldman Sachs, and Chief Economist and Investment Strategist of Deutsche Bank Asia. He received an undergraduate degree from Glendon College in Toronto and an MA in international relations from Sussex University in the United Kingdom. He earned an MBA at the European Institute of Business Administration and received a Doctorate with honors and high distinction from l’Institut d’etudes politiques, Paris.

Michael R. Hill

Michael R. Hill (“Mike”) has served on the Board of Directors since 2001 and as the Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Secretary or Assistant Secretary of the Company since 2000. From 1977 to 2000 prior to joining the Company, Mr. Hill was associated with Motor Coach Industries International, the leading designer, manufacturer, and marketer in North America of inter-city motor coaches and related replacement parts. Mr. Hill received his B.B.A. degree from Eastern New Mexico University and attended graduate school at the Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University.

D. Ronald Yagoda

D. Ronald Yagoda (“Ron”) has served on the Board of Directors since 2012 and has been associated with DBMG as a consultant since 1996. Since 1988 Mr. Yagoda has been the founder and managing member of DryAz Consulting, LLC of Scottsdale, Arizona, a firm specializing in strategic and financial planning, mergers, acquisitions, and assisting companies in raising capital. Between 1968 and 1988, Mr. Yagoda worked on Wall Street in various investment management firms and was a member of the New York Stock Exchange. Mr. Yagoda currently serves as Chairman of the Board for Cymedica, Inc. He has also served on numerous other profit and non-profit Boards as well. He is a graduate of the University of Oklahoma.

Paul J. Hurley

Paul J. Hurley (“Pat”) has been on the Board of Directors since 2016. Mr. Hurley is an independent consultant to the aerospace and defense industry focusing on leadership and strategy development. Immediately prior to this venture he retired as vice president and general manager of Electronic Warfare Systems for Raytheon Company’s Space and Airborne Systems (SAS) business. Pat has nearly 30 years of experience in defense aerospace and international business, including 12 years in avionics and electronics and 15 years in the gas turbine segment for primary and secondary power generation. Mr. Hurley received a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo., and a master’s degree in business administration from Arizona State University. He served in the United States Air Force for 26 years on active duty and in the reserve, as a cargo, fast mover and combat pilot. Pat currently has several consulting clients in the private equity space and serves on several advisory boards for established and start-up companies.

A.J. Stahl

A.J. Stahl has been on the Board of Directors since 2018. Mr. Stahl joined HC2 Holdings, Inc. (“HC2”), in October of 2016 as the Vice President of Investments. Prior to joining HC2, Mr. Stahl spent five years as a Vice President at Goldman Sachs & Co., within the Investment Management Division (“Goldman”). While at Goldman he was responsible for overseeing the distressed investments in the High Yield and Loan portfolios. Prior to joining Goldman, Mr. Stahl spent three years as an Associate at Oaktree Capital Management (“Oaktree”), a large diversified investment company based in Los Angeles. Mr. Stahl started his career at Houlihan Lokey within the financial restructuring group working on transactions within the telecom, building, consumer and forest product industries. Mr. Stahl is a graduate of the University of California, Los Angeles with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Accounting.

About DBM Global Inc.

DBM Global Inc. is focused on delivering world class, sustainable value to its clients through a highly collaborative portfolio of companies which provide better designs, more efficient construction, and superior asset management solutions. The Company offers integrated steel construction services from a single source and professional services which include design-assist, design-build, engineering, detailing, BIM co-ordination, steel modeling/detailing, fabrication, rebar detailing, advanced field erection, project management, and state-of-the-art steel management systems. Major market segments include commercial, healthcare, convention centers, stadiums, gaming and hospitality, mixed use and retail, industrial, public works, bridges, transportation, and international projects. The Company, which is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, has operations in United States, Australia, Canada, India, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and the United Kingdom.

