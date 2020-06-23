CALGARY, Alberta, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cordy Oilfield Services Inc. (“Cordy” or the “Company”) (TSX VENTURE: CKK) announces that Ricky Manhas has resigned as director.



