New York, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global SCADA Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02564878/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on SCADA market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for monitoring, visualizing, and controlling equipment from all industries and the need to reduce energy losses in metal, mining, and mineral industries. In addition, increased extraction of shale gas is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The SCADA market analysis includes end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The SCADA market is segmented as below:



By End-user

• Oil and gas

• Manufacturing

• Power

• Water and wastewater treatment

• Others



By Geographic Landscapes

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the growing demand for cloud-based SCADA systems as one of the prime reasons driving the SCADA market growth during the next few years. Also, the rise in big data analytics and the adoption of mobile SCADA systems will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our scada market covers the following areas:

• Scada market sizing

• Scada market forecast

• Scada market industry analysis





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02564878/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001