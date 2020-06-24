MONTREAL, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IPL Plastics Inc. (“IPL Plastics”, “IPLP”, the “Group” or the “Company”) (TSX: IPLP) announces today the voting results for the election of directors. The election was held earlier today in Montreal, during the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of the Company.



All of the candidates proposed by management in the Company’s Management Information Circular were elected as directors by the shareholders present or represented by proxy at the meeting.

The detailed results of the vote are as follows:

Candidate Votes For Votes Withheld David McAusland (Chair) 29,595,834 87.88% 4,081,841 12.12% Rose Hynes 29,557,894 87.77% 4,119,781 12.23% Hugh McCutcheon 29,377,275 87.23% 4,300,400 12.77% Geoff Meagher 29,377,375 87.23% 4,300,300 12.77% Sharon C. Pel 29,851,512 88.64% 3,826,163 11.36% Linda Kuga Pikulin 29,599,134 87.89% 4,078,541 12.11% Mary Ritchie 29,414,115 87.34% 4,263,560 12.66% Alain Tremblay 29,600,858 87.89% 4,076,817 12.11% Alan Walsh 29,850,712 88.64% 3,826,963 11.36%

Voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual and Special Meeting of the Company will be published on IPL’s website, www.iplglobal.com , and filed with the Canadian securities regulators.

About IPLP

IPLP is a leading sustainable packaging solutions provider primarily in the food, consumer, agricultural, logistics and environmental end-markets operating in Canada, the U.S, the U.K., Ireland, Belgium, China and Mexico. IPLP employs approximately 2,000 people and has corporate offices in Montreal and Dublin. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.iplglobal.com.

