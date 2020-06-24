MONTREAL, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IPL Plastics Inc. (“IPL Plastics”, “IPLP”, the “Group” or the “Company”) (TSX: IPLP) announces today the voting results for the election of directors. The election was held earlier today in Montreal, during the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of the Company.
All of the candidates proposed by management in the Company’s Management Information Circular were elected as directors by the shareholders present or represented by proxy at the meeting.
The detailed results of the vote are as follows:
|Candidate
|Votes For
|Votes Withheld
|David McAusland (Chair)
|29,595,834
|87.88%
|4,081,841
|12.12%
|Rose Hynes
|29,557,894
|87.77%
|4,119,781
|12.23%
|Hugh McCutcheon
|29,377,275
|87.23%
|4,300,400
|12.77%
|Geoff Meagher
|29,377,375
|87.23%
|4,300,300
|12.77%
|Sharon C. Pel
|29,851,512
|88.64%
|3,826,163
|11.36%
|Linda Kuga Pikulin
|29,599,134
|87.89%
|4,078,541
|12.11%
|Mary Ritchie
|29,414,115
|87.34%
|4,263,560
|12.66%
|Alain Tremblay
|29,600,858
|87.89%
|4,076,817
|12.11%
|Alan Walsh
|29,850,712
|88.64%
|3,826,963
|11.36%
Voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual and Special Meeting of the Company will be published on IPL’s website, www.iplglobal.com, and filed with the Canadian securities regulators.
About IPLP
IPLP is a leading sustainable packaging solutions provider primarily in the food, consumer, agricultural, logistics and environmental end-markets operating in Canada, the U.S, the U.K., Ireland, Belgium, China and Mexico. IPLP employs approximately 2,000 people and has corporate offices in Montreal and Dublin. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.iplglobal.com.
Investor Enquiries
Contact
Paul Meade, Head of Investor Relations, +353 87 0655368
IPL Plastics Inc.
Montreal, Quebec, CANADA
