CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Editas Medicine, Inc. (Nasdaq: EDIT), a leading genome editing company, today announced the pricing of an underwritten offering of 6,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $31.25 per share, before deducting underwriter discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses. Gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be approximately $187.5 million. Editas Medicine has granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 900,000 shares of common stock on the same terms and conditions. All of the shares in the offering are to be sold by Editas Medicine. The offering is expected to close on or about June 26, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

Morgan Stanley is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering.

A registration statement on Form S-3 (including a preliminary prospectus describing the terms of the offering) relating to the shares of common stock offered in the public offering has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and has become effective. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. A final prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available at www.sec.gov . When available, copies of the final prospectus may be obtained by contacting Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Editas Medicine

As a leading genome editing company, Editas Medicine is focused on translating the power and potential of the CRISPR/Cas9 and CRISPR/Cas12a (also known as Cpf1) genome editing systems into a robust pipeline of treatments for people living with serious diseases around the world. Editas Medicine aims to discover, develop, manufacture, and commercialize transformative, durable, precision genomic medicines for a broad class of diseases.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “should,” “would,” similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including: the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the public offering and the impact of general economic, industry or political conditions in the United States or internationally; uncertainties inherent in the initiation of preclinical studies and clinical trials and clinical development of the Company’s product candidates; availability and timing of results from preclinical studies and clinical trials; whether interim results from a clinical trial will be predictive of the final results of the trial or the results of future trials; expectations for regulatory approvals to conduct trials or to market products and availability of funding sufficient for the Company’s foreseeable and unforeseeable operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements. These and other risks are described in greater detail under the caption “Risk Factors” included in Editas’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 filed with the SEC on May 8, 2020, the Company’s preliminary prospectus related to the public offering, and other filings the Company may make with the SEC in the future. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.