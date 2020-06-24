Portland, OR, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global frozen potato market was estimated at $57.15 billion in 2018 and is expected to hit $74.40 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 3.8% from 2019 to 2025. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

Increase innumber of quick service restaurants and high disposable income of people augment the growth of the global frozen potato market. On the other hand, high cost associated with frozen potato products hampers the market growth to some extent. However, growth in demand in emerging economies expected to create an array of opportunities in the industry.

Download Sample Copy Of Report@ ﻿https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2153



COVID_19 Scenarios:





Due to the global lockdown, the market has witnessed decrease in sales of processed potatoes, as hotels and restaurants have been closed and tourism has been restricted.

In addition, according to world potato congress, the COVID measure taken by the government have severely impacted the product value chain.

Moreover, based on the condition, several regions have allowed export limitation, under which essential food items are getting delivered.



Based on type, the French fries segment contributed to nearly two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2018, and is anticipated to rule the roost by the end of 2025. In addition, this segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 4.2% throughout the forecast period. Othe segments analyzed in this report include hash brown, shapes, mashed, sweet potatoes/yam, battered/cooked, twice baked, topped/stuffed, and others.

Based on end-user, the commercial segment accounted for more than four-fifths of the global market share in the year 2018, and is expected to dominate during the study period. At the same time, this segment would portray the CAGR of 3.9% till 2025. The report also analyses residential segment.

Send Me Purchase Enquire@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2153

By geography, Asia-Pacific held the lion’s share in 2018, accounting for around two-fifths of the total market share, and is anticipated to lead the trail from 2018 to 2025. Furthermore,the region would showcase at the fastest CAGR of 4.3% during the period. The report also analyzes the market across Europe, North America, and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global frozen potato market report include 11er Nahrungsmittel GmbH, Albert Bartlett and Sons, Alexia Foods, American Lorain, ASTRA Food Processing Plant Company, Procesadora Andina de Papa S.R.L. (Pa&Pa), Al-Salam Cooling Co., Pohjolan Peruna Oy, Ningxia Yujing Food Co. Ltd., Meade Potato Company, Manohar International Private Limited, Marvel Packers, and Bem Brasil Alimentos LTDA.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |



Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-446-1141 International: +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research/