







Atos to acquire ALIA Consulting to reinforce its leadership position for Energy & Utilities in Europe

Paris, June 24, 2020 – Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, announces that it has signed an agreement to acquire AliA Consulting in France to complement its Energy & Utilities business through its subsidiary Worldgrid. The combination of the two companies will create a leading provider for energy and utility companies delivering state-of-the-art expertise in billing and CRM implementations and solutions. It will strengthen Atos’ global industry strategy for the energy and utilities market and position Atos as the #1 SAP and S/4 HANA transformation provider for Utilities in Europe.

Alia is a leading IT consulting company specialized in SAP applications for the utilities sector and S/4HANA transformation which generated approximately 9 million Euros Net sales in 2019. Bringing deep industry and technology expertise since 2008, with more than 70 consultants, AliA will join Atos Worldgrid, a 100% subsidiary of Atos in France. Atos Worldgrid is the business activity addressing globally the energy market and developing a strong growth strategy on E&U billing and CRM sector, as evidenced by the recent acquisition of X-Perion in Germany. This acquisition is fully in line with the Group's verticalization strategy implemented in February.

Customers from both companies will benefit from an extended product and service portfolio with digital solutions that are specifically designed for the requirements of the utilities industry in the fields of billing and customer relation management.

The closing of the transaction is expected to take place before the end of the year and is subject to the final approval of Atos governance bodies.

***

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with over 110,000 employees in 73 countries and annual revenue of over € 11 billion. European number one in Cloud, Cybersecurity and High-Performance Computing, the Group provides end-to-end Orchestrated Hybrid Cloud, Big Data, Business Applications and Digital Workplace solutions. The group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and operates under the brands Atos, Atos Syntel, and Unify. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information technology space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education as well as multicultural and pluralistic approaches to research that contribute to scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the group enables its customers, employees and collaborators, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably and confidently in the information technology space.

Press contact:

Laura Fau | laura.fau@atos.net | +33 6 73 64 04 18 | @laurajanefau

Attachment