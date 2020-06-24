This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Trondheim, 24 June 2020: NORBIT ASA, a global provider of tailored technology to carefully selected niches, today announces the launch of the company’s new ultra-high resolution sonar WINGHEAD. The WINGHEAD sonar family is both an integrated system as well as a stand-alone sonar system, expected to significantly expand the addressable market of the Oceans segment. Initial sales of the system have already been secured.

“With the new WINGHEAD sonar, we are successfully broadening the product offering in Oceans in line with our strategy to benefit on our existing sales and distribution platform. We have already secured the initial sales for the product, proving our R&D team’s capability to deliver on our strategy for market-driven innovation,” says Per Jørgen Weisethaunet.

The all new NORBIT WINGHEAD sonar family targets the higher-end professional market demanding the best possible performance. Furthermore, the integrated WINGHEAD sonar system bring unprecedented professional performance to a whole new market segment.

Attached is an image of the WINGHEAD sonar.

For more information, please contact:

Per Jørgen Weisethaunet, CEO, +47 959 62 915

Charlotte Knudsen, IR and Communications, +47 9756 1959

About NORBIT ASA

NORBIT is a global provider of tailored technology to carefully selected niches. The company’s business is structured to address its key markets; Oceans, targeting the global maritime markets, Intelligent Traffic Systems (ITS), offering connectivity solutions for truck applications, and Product Innovation and Realization (PIR), with in-house multidisciplinary R&D and manufacturing.

NORBIT is headquartered in Trondheim, Norway, with manufacturing facilities in Selbu and Røros, Norway and 12 offices and subsidiaries around the world.

For more information: www.norbit.com

Attachment