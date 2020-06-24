THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, ITALY, DENMARK, JAPAN, THE UNITED STATES, OR TO ANY NATIONAL OF SUCH JURISDICTIONS





NB Private Equity Partners Announces Investor Update Call





24 June 2020

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (“NBPE” or the “Company”) today announced that an investor conference call will be held on Wednesday 1 July 2020 in order to discuss an update on the investment portfolio and Company developments.

The conference call will take place at 15.00 BST / 16.00 CEST / 10.00 EDT and can be accessed by dialing +1-833-973-0625 (U.S.) or +1-614-999-1906 (International) with the access code 4183099. The local UK dial in number is 020 3107 0289. Please ask for “the NBPE investor call.”

A playback facility will be available two hours after the conference call concludes. This facility can be accessed for the following two weeks by dialing +1-855-859-2056 (U.S.) or +1-404-537-3406 (International). The code to access the playback facility is 4183099. A recording of the investor call will also be available on NBPE’s website within several days after the call.

An updated investor presentation will be available on NBPE’s website at http://www.nbprivateequitypartners.com/ .

About NB Private Equity Partners Limited

NBPE invests in direct private equity investments alongside market leading private equity firms globally. NB Alternatives Advisers LLC (the “Investment Manager”), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Neuberger Berman Group LLC, is responsible for sourcing, execution and management of NBPE. The vast majority of direct investments are made with no management fee / no carried interest payable to third-party GPs, offering greater fee efficiency than other listed private equity companies. NBPE seeks capital appreciation through growth in net asset value over time while paying a bi-annual dividend.

About Neuberger Berman

Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies—including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity, real estate and hedge funds—on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 24 countries, Neuberger Berman’s diverse team has 2,300 professionals. For six consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). The firm was awarded an A+ in every category in the latest 2019 PRI report for our approach to ESG integration across asset classes. The firm manages $330 billion in client assets as of March 31, 2020. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.

