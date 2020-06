Aspocomp Group Plc, Managers’ transactions, June 24, 2020 at 9:20 a.m.



Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Isoaho, Jari

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Aspocomp Group Plc

LEI: 743700W8ZIJAMXWWWD26



Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700W8ZIJAMXWWWD26_20200623100759_5

Transaction date: 2020-06-22

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008080

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE



Transaction details

(1): Volume: 733 Unit price: 0.00 EUR



Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 733 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR





For further information, please contact Mikko Montonen, President and CEO,

tel. +358 20 775 6860, mikko.montonen(at)aspocomp.com.



ASPOCOMP GROUP PLC



Mikko Montonen

President and CEO





Aspocomp – heart of your technology



A printed circuit board (PCB) is used for electrical interconnection and as a component assembly platform in electronic devices. Aspocomp provides PCB technology design, testing and logistics services over the entire lifecycle of a product. The company’s own production and extensive international partner network guarantee cost-effectiveness and reliable deliveries.



Aspocomp’s customers are companies that design and manufacture telecommunication systems and equipment, automotive and industrial electronics, and systems for testing semiconductor components for security technology. The company has customers around the world and most of its net sales are generated by exports.



Aspocomp is headquartered in Espoo and its plant is in Oulu, one of Finland’s major technology hubs.



www.aspocomp.com