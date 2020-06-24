Press contact:

Anne Lebel joins the Capgemini Group as Chief Human Resources Officer

Paris, June 24 2020 – Capgemini announced today the appointment of Anne Lebel as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) and Group Executive Board Member, effective July 20, 2020. Anne brings to the Group over two decades of experience in leadership development and talent management on a global scale. She takes over from Hubert Giraud, who recently moved to a new role at Altran, part of the Capgemini Group. Anne will report to Aiman Ezzat, CEO of Capgemini.

Commenting on the appointment, Aiman Ezzat said, “At Capgemini we believe that the business value of technology comes from and through people – our 270,000 team members are at the heart of what we do every day. The Group has seen rapid expansion in recent years, including welcoming 50,000 colleagues from Altran just a few months ago. Anne’s strong track record and rich experience in talent development and change management across large international teams, will help us to ensure we continue to build an agile culture of inclusivity and personal growth for all, while attracting the talent of tomorrow to meet the evolving needs of our clients in this digital world. I am delighted to welcome Anne to the Group.”

Biography of Anne Lebel

Prior to joining Capgemini, Anne was Chief Human Resources and Corporate Culture Officer for Natixis and a member of the Senior Management Committee.

She started her career in 1987 at Bossard Consultants as an organization and change management consultant. In 1997, Anne joined Schering Plough France as Human Resources and Training Manager for France before moving to head up HR Organization and Development in Europe.

In 2004, Anne joined Serono France as Head of Human Resources, France. In 2008, Anne moved to Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty where she was appointed Head of Human Resources for France, Italy and Spain, and later for Europe and Asia, before becoming Global Head of Human Resources in 2012.

Anne joined Natixis in 2016 as a member of the Senior Management Committee and Chief Human Resources Officer. In 2019 she also assumed responsibility for corporate culture for Natixis.

Anne is also Lead Independent Director of Nexans' Board of Directors. She is a graduate of the Institut d’Etudes Politiques in Strasbourg and the Institut d'administration des entreprises (IAE) Paris.

