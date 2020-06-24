New York, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Phospholipids Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899823/?utm_source=GNW
An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Soy market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.
As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 4.4% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$46.4 Million to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$44.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Soy segment will reach a market size of US$128.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Phospholipids market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 9.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$415.1 Million in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Phospholipids market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others, American Lecithin Company; Archer Daniels Midland Company; Avanti Polar Lipids, Inc.; Bunge Ltd.; Cargill, Inc.; DowDuPont, Inc.; Kewpie Corporation; Lasenor Emul SL; Lecico GmbH; Lipoid GmbH; Sime Darby Unimills BV (The Netherlands); SojaProtein a.d.; Stern-Wywiol Gruppe; VAV Life Sciences Pvt Ltd.; Wilmar International Ltd.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899823/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Phospholipids Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Phospholipids Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Phospholipids Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Phospholipids Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Soy (Source) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Soy (Source) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Soy (Source) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Egg (Source) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Egg (Source) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Egg (Source) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Other Sources (Source) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Other Sources (Source) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Other Sources (Source) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Nutrition & Supplements (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Nutrition & Supplements (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Nutrition & Supplements (Application) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Pharmaceuticals (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Pharmaceuticals (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Pharmaceuticals (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Other Applications (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 20: Other Applications (Application) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to
2019
Table 21: Other Applications (Application) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Phospholipids Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: United States Phospholipids Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Source: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Phospholipids Market in the United States by Source: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 24: United States Phospholipids Market Share Breakdown by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: United States Phospholipids Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Phospholipids Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 27: Phospholipids Market Share Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 28: Canadian Phospholipids Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Source: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Canadian Phospholipids Historic Market Review by Source in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 30: Phospholipids Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Source for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 31: Canadian Phospholipids Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Phospholipids Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 33: Canadian Phospholipids Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 34: Japanese Market for Phospholipids: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Source for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 35: Phospholipids Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Source for the Period 2012-2019
Table 36: Japanese Phospholipids Market Share Analysis by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Phospholipids in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Japanese Phospholipids Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 39: Phospholipids Market Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 40: Chinese Phospholipids Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Source for the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: Phospholipids Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Source: 2012-2019
Table 42: Chinese Phospholipids Market by Source: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 43: Chinese Demand for Phospholipids in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Phospholipids Market Review in China in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 45: Chinese Phospholipids Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Phospholipids Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 46: European Phospholipids Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 47: Phospholipids Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 48: European Phospholipids Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: European Phospholipids Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Source: 2020-2027
Table 50: Phospholipids Market in Europe in US$ Million by Source: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 51: European Phospholipids Market Share Breakdown by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: European Phospholipids Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 53: Phospholipids Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 54: European Phospholipids Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 55: Phospholipids Market in France by Source: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 56: French Phospholipids Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Source: 2012-2019
Table 57: French Phospholipids Market Share Analysis by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: Phospholipids Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 59: French Phospholipids Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 60: French Phospholipids Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 61: Phospholipids Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Source for the Period
2020-2027
Table 62: German Phospholipids Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Source: 2012-2019
Table 63: German Phospholipids Market Share Breakdown by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: Phospholipids Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 65: German Phospholipids Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 66: Phospholipids Market Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 67: Italian Phospholipids Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Source for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: Phospholipids Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Source: 2012-2019
Table 69: Italian Phospholipids Market by Source: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 70: Italian Demand for Phospholipids in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 71: Phospholipids Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 72: Italian Phospholipids Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Phospholipids: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Source for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Phospholipids Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Source for the Period
2012-2019
Table 75: United Kingdom Phospholipids Market Share Analysis by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Phospholipids in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 77: United Kingdom Phospholipids Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 78: Phospholipids Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 79: Spanish Phospholipids Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Source: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: Spanish Phospholipids Historic Market Review by Source in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 81: Phospholipids Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Source for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 82: Spanish Phospholipids Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Phospholipids Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 84: Spanish Phospholipids Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 85: Russian Phospholipids Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Source: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Phospholipids Market in Russia by Source: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 87: Russian Phospholipids Market Share Breakdown by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: Russian Phospholipids Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Phospholipids Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 90: Phospholipids Market Share Breakdown in Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 91: Rest of Europe Phospholipids Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Source: 2020-2027
Table 92: Phospholipids Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Source: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 93: Rest of Europe Phospholipids Market Share Breakdown by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: Rest of Europe Phospholipids Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 95: Phospholipids Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 96: Rest of Europe Phospholipids Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Phospholipids Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 98: Phospholipids Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Phospholipids Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Phospholipids Market in Asia-Pacific by Source:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Phospholipids Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Source: 2012-2019
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Phospholipids Market Share Analysis by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Phospholipids Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Phospholipids Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Phospholipids Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 106: Phospholipids Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Source for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Australian Phospholipids Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Source: 2012-2019
Table 108: Australian Phospholipids Market Share Breakdown by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: Phospholipids Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Australian Phospholipids Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 111: Phospholipids Market Share Distribution in Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 112: Indian Phospholipids Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Source: 2020 to 2027
Table 113: Indian Phospholipids Historic Market Review by Source in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 114: Phospholipids Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Source for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 115: Indian Phospholipids Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 116: Phospholipids Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 117: Indian Phospholipids Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 118: Phospholipids Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Source for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 119: South Korean Phospholipids Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Source: 2012-2019
Table 120: Phospholipids Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 121: Phospholipids Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 122: South Korean Phospholipids Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 123: Phospholipids Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Phospholipids:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Source
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 125: Phospholipids Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Source for the Period
2012-2019
Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Phospholipids Market Share Analysis by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Phospholipids in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Phospholipids Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 129: Phospholipids Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 130: Latin American Phospholipids Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 131: Phospholipids Market in Latin America in US$ Million
by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period
2012-2019
Table 132: Latin American Phospholipids Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 133: Latin American Phospholipids Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Source for the Period 2020-2027
Table 134: Phospholipids Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Source: 2012-2019
Table 135: Latin American Phospholipids Market by Source: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 136: Latin American Demand for Phospholipids in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 137: Phospholipids Market Review in Latin America in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 138: Latin American Phospholipids Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 139: Argentinean Phospholipids Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Source: 2020-2027
Table 140: Phospholipids Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Source: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 141: Argentinean Phospholipids Market Share Breakdown by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 142: Argentinean Phospholipids Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 143: Phospholipids Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 144: Argentinean Phospholipids Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 145: Phospholipids Market in Brazil by Source: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 146: Brazilian Phospholipids Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Source: 2012-2019
Table 147: Brazilian Phospholipids Market Share Analysis by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 148: Phospholipids Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 149: Brazilian Phospholipids Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 150: Brazilian Phospholipids Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 151: Phospholipids Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Source for the Period
2020-2027
Table 152: Mexican Phospholipids Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Source: 2012-2019
Table 153: Mexican Phospholipids Market Share Breakdown by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Phospholipids Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 155: Mexican Phospholipids Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 156: Phospholipids Market Share Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 157: Rest of Latin America Phospholipids Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Source: 2020 to 2027
Table 158: Phospholipids Market in Rest of Latin America by Source: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 159: Rest of Latin America Phospholipids Market Share Breakdown by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Rest of Latin America Phospholipids Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 161: Phospholipids Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 162: Phospholipids Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 163: The Middle East Phospholipids Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 164: Phospholipids Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 165: The Middle East Phospholipids Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 166: The Middle East Phospholipids Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Source: 2020 to 2027
Table 167: The Middle East Phospholipids Historic Market by Source in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 168: Phospholipids Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Source for 2012,2020, and 2027
Table 169: The Middle East Phospholipids Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 170: Phospholipids Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 171: The Middle East Phospholipids Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 172: Iranian Market for Phospholipids: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Source for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 173: Phospholipids Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Source for the Period 2012-2019
Table 174: Iranian Phospholipids Market Share Analysis by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 175: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Phospholipids in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 176: Iranian Phospholipids Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 177: Phospholipids Market Share Shift in Iran by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 178: Israeli Phospholipids Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Source: 2020-2027
Table 179: Phospholipids Market in Israel in US$ Million by Source: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 180: Israeli Phospholipids Market Share Breakdown by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 181: Israeli Phospholipids Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 182: Phospholipids Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 183: Israeli Phospholipids Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 184: Saudi Arabian Phospholipids Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Source for the Period 2020-2027
Table 185: Phospholipids Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Source: 2012-2019
Table 186: Saudi Arabian Phospholipids Market by Source: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 187: Saudi Arabian Demand for Phospholipids in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 188: Phospholipids Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 189: Saudi Arabian Phospholipids Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 190: Phospholipids Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Source for the Period 2020-2027
Table 191: United Arab Emirates Phospholipids Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Source: 2012-2019
Table 192: Phospholipids Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 193: Phospholipids Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: United Arab Emirates Phospholipids Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 195: Phospholipids Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 196: Phospholipids Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Source for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: Rest of Middle East Phospholipids Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Source: 2012-2019
Table 198: Rest of Middle East Phospholipids Market Share Breakdown by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 199: Phospholipids Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: Rest of Middle East Phospholipids Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 201: Phospholipids Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 202: African Phospholipids Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Source: 2020 to 2027
Table 203: Phospholipids Market in Africa by Source: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 204: African Phospholipids Market Share Breakdown by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 205: African Phospholipids Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 206: Phospholipids Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 207: Phospholipids Market Share Breakdown in Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899823/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: