New York, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Lathe Machines Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899820/?utm_source=GNW

7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Conventional market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 0.7% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$15.6 Million to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$25.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Conventional segment will reach a market size of US$173.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Lathe Machines market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 3.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$404.6 Million in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Lathe Machines market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Ace Micromatic Group; Ajax Machine Tools International Ltd.; Amera-Seiki; American Machine Tools Corp.; Batliboi Ltd.; Bolton Group; Carl Benzinger GmbH; Chiah Chyun Machinery Co., Ltd.; Citizen Machinery Co., Ltd.; Clausing Industrial, Inc.; Dalian Machine Tool Group Corporation; DMG Mori AG; Doosan Machine Tools Co., Ltd.; EMAG GmbH & Co. KG; EMCO GmbH; Fadal Engineering, Inc.; Feeler (FAIR FRIEND GROUP); Fryer Machine Systems, Inc.; Goodway Machine Corporation; Haas Automation, Inc.; Hangzhou Datian CNC Machine Tool Co., Ltd.; Hardinge, Inc.; Hasegawa Machine Works Ltd.; Heavy Engineering Corporation Ltd.; Hitachi Seiki Europe GmbH; HMT Machine Tools Limited; Hurco Companies, Inc.; Huron Graffenstaden SAS; HYUNDAI WIA Machine Tools; Intelitek Inc.; JARNG YEONG ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.; Jinn Fa Machine industrial Co., Ltd.; JTEKT Toyoda Americas Corporation; Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd.; Kent Industrial USA, Inc.; Leadwell CNC Machines Mfg Corporation; Methods Machine Tools Inc.; Milacron Holdings Corp.; Milltronics USA, Inc.; Monarch Lathes; Murata Machinery Ltd.; Nakamura-Tome Precision Industry Co., Ltd.; Okuma Corporation; O-M Ltd.; Prompt Integrated Technology Ltd.; Samsung Machine Tools HQ; Strojimport A.S.; Tsugami Corporation; Victor Machinery Solutions Inc.; Yama Seiki USA, Inc.; Yamazaki Mazak Corporation; Yeong Chin Machinery Industries Co., Ltd.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899820/?utm_source=GNW







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Lathe Machine Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Lathe Machines Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Lathe Machines Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Lathe Machines Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Conventional (Mode of Operation) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Conventional (Mode of Operation) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Conventional (Mode of Operation) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 7: CNC (Mode of Operation) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: CNC (Mode of Operation) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: CNC (Mode of Operation) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Automotive (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 11: Automotive (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Automotive (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: General Machinery (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: General Machinery (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: General Machinery (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Transportation (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Transportation (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Transportation (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 20: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Lathe Machine Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: United States Lathe Machines Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Mode of Operation: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Lathe Machines Market in the United States by Mode of Operation: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 24: United States Lathe Machines Market Share Breakdown by Mode of Operation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: United States Lathe Machines Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Lathe Machines Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 27: Lathe Machines Market Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 28: Canadian Lathe Machines Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Mode of Operation: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Canadian Lathe Machines Historic Market Review by Mode of Operation in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 30: Lathe Machines Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Mode of Operation for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 31: Canadian Lathe Machines Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Lathe Machines Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 33: Canadian Lathe Machines Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 34: Japanese Market for Lathe Machines: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Mode of Operation

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 35: Lathe Machines Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Mode of Operation for the Period

2012-2019



Table 36: Japanese Lathe Machines Market Share Analysis by Mode of Operation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Lathe Machines in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Japanese Lathe Machines Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 39: Lathe Machines Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 40: Chinese Lathe Machines Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Mode of Operation for the Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Lathe Machines Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Mode of Operation: 2012-2019



Table 42: Chinese Lathe Machines Market by Mode of Operation: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 43: Chinese Demand for Lathe Machines in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Lathe Machines Market Review in China in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 45: Chinese Lathe Machines Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Lathe Machine Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 46: European Lathe Machines Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 47: Lathe Machines Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 48: European Lathe Machines Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: European Lathe Machines Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Mode of Operation: 2020-2027



Table 50: Lathe Machines Market in Europe in US$ Million by Mode of Operation: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: European Lathe Machines Market Share Breakdown by Mode of Operation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: European Lathe Machines Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 53: Lathe Machines Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 54: European Lathe Machines Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 55: Lathe Machines Market in France by Mode of Operation:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 56: French Lathe Machines Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Mode of Operation: 2012-2019



Table 57: French Lathe Machines Market Share Analysis by Mode of Operation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: Lathe Machines Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 59: French Lathe Machines Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 60: French Lathe Machines Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 61: Lathe Machines Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Mode of Operation

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: German Lathe Machines Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Mode of Operation: 2012-2019



Table 63: German Lathe Machines Market Share Breakdown by Mode of Operation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: Lathe Machines Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 65: German Lathe Machines Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 66: Lathe Machines Market Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 67: Italian Lathe Machines Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Mode of Operation for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: Lathe Machines Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Mode of Operation: 2012-2019



Table 69: Italian Lathe Machines Market by Mode of Operation: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 70: Italian Demand for Lathe Machines in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 71: Lathe Machines Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 72: Italian Lathe Machines Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Lathe Machines: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Mode of

Operation for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Lathe Machines Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Mode of Operation for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 75: United Kingdom Lathe Machines Market Share Analysis by Mode of Operation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Lathe Machines in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 77: United Kingdom Lathe Machines Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 78: Lathe Machines Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 79: Spanish Lathe Machines Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Mode of Operation: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Spanish Lathe Machines Historic Market Review by Mode of Operation in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 81: Lathe Machines Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Mode of Operation for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 82: Spanish Lathe Machines Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Lathe Machines Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 84: Spanish Lathe Machines Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 85: Russian Lathe Machines Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Mode of Operation: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Lathe Machines Market in Russia by Mode of Operation: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 87: Russian Lathe Machines Market Share Breakdown by Mode of Operation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: Russian Lathe Machines Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Lathe Machines Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 90: Lathe Machines Market Share Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 91: Rest of Europe Lathe Machines Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Mode of Operation: 2020-2027



Table 92: Lathe Machines Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Mode of Operation: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 93: Rest of Europe Lathe Machines Market Share Breakdown by Mode of Operation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Rest of Europe Lathe Machines Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 95: Lathe Machines Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 96: Rest of Europe Lathe Machines Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 97: Asia-Pacific Lathe Machines Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 98: Lathe Machines Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 99: Asia-Pacific Lathe Machines Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Lathe Machines Market in Asia-Pacific by Mode of

Operation: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Lathe Machines Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Mode of Operation: 2012-2019



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Lathe Machines Market Share Analysis by Mode of Operation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Lathe Machines Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Lathe Machines Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Lathe Machines Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 106: Lathe Machines Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Mode of Operation

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Australian Lathe Machines Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Mode of Operation: 2012-2019



Table 108: Australian Lathe Machines Market Share Breakdown by Mode of Operation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Lathe Machines Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Australian Lathe Machines Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 111: Lathe Machines Market Share Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 112: Indian Lathe Machines Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Mode of Operation: 2020 to 2027



Table 113: Indian Lathe Machines Historic Market Review by Mode of Operation in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 114: Lathe Machines Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Mode of Operation for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 115: Indian Lathe Machines Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 116: Lathe Machines Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 117: Indian Lathe Machines Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 118: Lathe Machines Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Mode of Operation

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 119: South Korean Lathe Machines Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Mode of Operation: 2012-2019



Table 120: Lathe Machines Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Mode of Operation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: Lathe Machines Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 122: South Korean Lathe Machines Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 123: Lathe Machines Market Share Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Lathe Machines:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Mode

of Operation for the Period 2020-2027



Table 125: Lathe Machines Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Mode of Operation for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Lathe Machines Market Share Analysis by Mode of Operation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Lathe Machines in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Lathe Machines Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 129: Lathe Machines Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 130: Latin American Lathe Machines Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 131: Lathe Machines Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 132: Latin American Lathe Machines Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 133: Latin American Lathe Machines Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Mode of Operation for the Period

2020-2027



Table 134: Lathe Machines Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Mode of Operation: 2012-2019



Table 135: Latin American Lathe Machines Market by Mode of

Operation: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 136: Latin American Demand for Lathe Machines in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 137: Lathe Machines Market Review in Latin America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 138: Latin American Lathe Machines Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 139: Argentinean Lathe Machines Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Mode of Operation: 2020-2027



Table 140: Lathe Machines Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Mode of Operation: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 141: Argentinean Lathe Machines Market Share Breakdown by Mode of Operation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 142: Argentinean Lathe Machines Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 143: Lathe Machines Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 144: Argentinean Lathe Machines Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 145: Lathe Machines Market in Brazil by Mode of

Operation: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 146: Brazilian Lathe Machines Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Mode of Operation: 2012-2019



Table 147: Brazilian Lathe Machines Market Share Analysis by Mode of Operation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Lathe Machines Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 149: Brazilian Lathe Machines Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 150: Brazilian Lathe Machines Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 151: Lathe Machines Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Mode of Operation

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 152: Mexican Lathe Machines Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Mode of Operation: 2012-2019



Table 153: Mexican Lathe Machines Market Share Breakdown by Mode of Operation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Lathe Machines Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 155: Mexican Lathe Machines Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 156: Lathe Machines Market Share Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 157: Rest of Latin America Lathe Machines Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Mode of Operation:

2020 to 2027



Table 158: Lathe Machines Market in Rest of Latin America by

Mode of Operation: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 159: Rest of Latin America Lathe Machines Market Share Breakdown by Mode of Operation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Rest of Latin America Lathe Machines Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 161: Lathe Machines Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 162: Lathe Machines Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 163: The Middle East Lathe Machines Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 164: Lathe Machines Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 165: The Middle East Lathe Machines Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 166: The Middle East Lathe Machines Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Mode of Operation: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: The Middle East Lathe Machines Historic Market by Mode of Operation in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 168: Lathe Machines Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Mode of Operation for 2012,2020,

and 2027



Table 169: The Middle East Lathe Machines Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 170: Lathe Machines Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 171: The Middle East Lathe Machines Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 172: Iranian Market for Lathe Machines: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Mode of Operation

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 173: Lathe Machines Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Mode of Operation for the Period

2012-2019



Table 174: Iranian Lathe Machines Market Share Analysis by Mode of Operation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 175: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Lathe Machines in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 176: Iranian Lathe Machines Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 177: Lathe Machines Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 178: Israeli Lathe Machines Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Mode of Operation: 2020-2027



Table 179: Lathe Machines Market in Israel in US$ Million by Mode of Operation: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 180: Israeli Lathe Machines Market Share Breakdown by Mode of Operation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: Israeli Lathe Machines Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 182: Lathe Machines Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 183: Israeli Lathe Machines Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 184: Saudi Arabian Lathe Machines Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Mode of Operation for the Period 2020-2027



Table 185: Lathe Machines Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Mode of Operation: 2012-2019



Table 186: Saudi Arabian Lathe Machines Market by Mode of

Operation: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 187: Saudi Arabian Demand for Lathe Machines in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 188: Lathe Machines Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 189: Saudi Arabian Lathe Machines Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 190: Lathe Machines Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Mode

of Operation for the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: United Arab Emirates Lathe Machines Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Mode of Operation: 2012-2019



Table 192: Lathe Machines Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Mode of Operation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 193: Lathe Machines Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: United Arab Emirates Lathe Machines Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 195: Lathe Machines Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 196: Lathe Machines Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Mode of

Operation for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: Rest of Middle East Lathe Machines Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Mode of Operation: 2012-2019



Table 198: Rest of Middle East Lathe Machines Market Share Breakdown by Mode of Operation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 199: Lathe Machines Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 200: Rest of Middle East Lathe Machines Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 201: Lathe Machines Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 202: African Lathe Machines Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Mode of Operation: 2020 to 2027



Table 203: Lathe Machines Market in Africa by Mode of Operation: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 204: African Lathe Machines Market Share Breakdown by Mode of Operation: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: African Lathe Machines Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 206: Lathe Machines Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 207: Lathe Machines Market Share Breakdown in Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 52

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899820/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001