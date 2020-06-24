MEDIA INFORMATION

Clermont-Ferrand, June 24, 2020

COMPAGNIE GÉNÉRALE DES ÉTABLISSEMENTS MICHELIN





Creation of a Corporate Social Responsibility Committee (CSRC) of the Supervisory Board and governance changes





At the meeting held immediately after the Annual Shareholders Meeting on June 23, 2020, the Supervisory Board of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin decided to make the following changes to its governance and to the Committees of the Board, with immediate effect:

Thierry Le Hénaff, an independent member of the Supervisory Board, will act as Senior Independent Member.



Concerning the Compensation and Appointments Committee (CAC): the Committee will be chaired by Jean-Pierre Duprieu, an independent Supervisory Board member; its other members will be Aruna Jayanthi and Anne-Sophie de La Bigne, both independent Supervisory Board members.



Concerning the Audit Committee (AC): the Committee will be chaired by Patrick de La Chevardière, who was elected as an independent Supervisory Board member at the Annual Shareholders Meeting of June 23 and who served as Chief Financial Officer and member of the Executive Committee of the Total Group until July 2019; its other members will be Monique Leroux and Thierry Le Hénaff, independent Supervisory Board members, and Barbara Dalibard and Cyrille Poughon, non-independent members.



A new Corporate Social Responsibility Committee (CSRC) of the Supervisory Board is being created, with the following members: the Committee will be chaired by Monique Leroux, an independent Supervisory Board member; its other members will be Anne-Sophie de La Bigne, an independent Supervisory Board member.



The composition of these Committees may be adjusted in the future to include members representing employees appointed to the Supervisory Board in application of the amended bylaws adopted by the Annual Shareholders Meeting of June 23, 2020.





DISCLAIMER

This press release is not an offer to purchase or a solicitation to recommend the purchase of Michelin shares. To obtain more detailed information on Michelin, please consult the documents filed in France with Autorité des Marchés Financiers, which are also available from the www.michelin.com/eng website. This press release may contain a number of forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that these statements are based on reasonable assumptions as at the time of publishing this document, they are by nature subject to risks and contingencies liable to translate into a difference between actual data and the forecasts made or inferred by these statements.

About Michelin:

Michelin, the leading tire company, is dedicated to enhancing its clients’ mobility, sustainably. A global mobility leader, Michelin designs, manufactures and distributes the right tire for every customer need and use, as well as services and solutions that improve the efficiency of transportation systems. Michelin also offers its customers opportunities for unique experiences during their trips and travels. In addition, Michelin is developing high-tech materials for use in a wide variety of applications. Headquartered in Clermont-Ferrand, France, Michelin is present in 170 countries, employs more than 127,000 people and operates 69 tire plants that together produced around 200 million tires in 2019. (www.michelin.com)

