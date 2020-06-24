MEDIA INFORMATION
Clermont-Ferrand, June 24, 2020
COMPAGNIE GÉNÉRALE DES ÉTABLISSEMENTS MICHELIN
Creation of a Corporate Social Responsibility Committee (CSRC) of the Supervisory Board and governance changes
At the meeting held immediately after the Annual Shareholders Meeting on June 23, 2020, the Supervisory Board of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin decided to make the following changes to its governance and to the Committees of the Board, with immediate effect:
The composition of these Committees may be adjusted in the future to include members representing employees appointed to the Supervisory Board in application of the amended bylaws adopted by the Annual Shareholders Meeting of June 23, 2020.
About Michelin:
Michelin, the leading tire company, is dedicated to enhancing its clients’ mobility, sustainably. A global mobility leader, Michelin designs, manufactures and distributes the right tire for every customer need and use, as well as services and solutions that improve the efficiency of transportation systems. Michelin also offers its customers opportunities for unique experiences during their trips and travels. In addition, Michelin is developing high-tech materials for use in a wide variety of applications. Headquartered in Clermont-Ferrand, France, Michelin is present in 170 countries, employs more than 127,000 people and operates 69 tire plants that together produced around 200 million tires in 2019. (www.michelin.com)
